With Putin’s ill-advised invasion of Ukraine thrusting chaos upon the investment world, the metals market may be the first to go nuts.

As much as I’d like to sit here and talk about my enthusiasm and love for one of my favorite musical genres, when I say “Heavy Metal,” I’m not talking about Iron Maiden or Metallica.

I’m also not talking about the high horse-powered spectacle of demolition derby.

While both of these two things could fall under the category of “Heavy Metal Mayhem,” that’s not what we’re here to talk about today…

I’m referring to actual metal.

There’s a lot going on in the world lately.

So many things are bombarding us at once that it’s hard to get a real grip on where to start.

We’ve got inflation creating chaos…we’ve got a war in Ukraine creating chaos…we’ve still got the specter of COVID-19 hanging over our head and creating chaos.

Right now, chaos is the order of the day around the world, especially where finances are concerned.

When Chaos Reigns

With so much fear and uncertainty gripping the consciousness of investors, there’s been a steady move away from risk-based investments like prospective technology and back towards asset-based options.

It’s what always happens in times like these.

People want stability. No one is looking for volatility–but that’s what they’re going to get until our market figures itself out.

Right now, we’re in some kind of limbo, stuck between a bear and a bull, but with the threat of war throwing gas on the fire, we may fall fully into one camp very soon. But until then, just realize that our market is going to go through some growing (or possibly shrinking) pains.

One market in particular is already feeling it.

We’ve been talking about gold a fair bit lately given that this precious metal had a good 2022 so far (which is one of the reasons some of us believe that a bear is on its way), but we haven’t really talked about how other metals will be affected by the global chaos.

Metal Mayhem

The prices of key metals have surged in recent weeks due to power shortages, rising energy costs, and Chinese environmental restrictions.

Aluminum and nickel prices have both reached multi-year highs over fears that Russian sanctions will result in even more supply chain issues. The European market is supplied these metals by Russia and the sanctions would stop that flow. Russia produces about 6% of global primary aluminum, while Europe’s aluminum market remains tight.

But aluminum isn’t the ONLY metal about to get a nice little boost from the invasion. Russia also produces more than 7% of the global nickel supply, and while the Philippines remain China’s primary supplier, European countries depend on the nickel that Russia provides.

Russia also remains the largest producer of palladium, at some 40% of global mine production.

Furthermore, Russia serves as the 10% global producer of platinum, and it also produces almost as much steel as the US. However, unlike the US, at least HALF of Russian production goes toward export markets–again, mainly in Europe.

So, what does this mean?

It means that the metal market is on the verge of going crazy if the war in Ukraine doesn’t reach a peaceful conclusion.

As the old market saying goes, “buy on bullets, sell on fear.”

For now, metal markets face supply disruption, and their prices reflect that, so we can expect them to fluctuate with each new story that makes its way out of Ukraine.

If you were looking to make a play in this sector, you could do worse than Rio Tinto Group (RIO), a company that has been on a pretty good run since the middle of November.

And, if you check out their StockPower ranking, you’ll see that they come in as “bullish” under the system:

Could be worth checking out, at the very least.

What’s good to know is that there are ways for investors to take advantage of the chaos and fear that’s gripping a lot of the investing world right now.

Taking control of the situation instead of letting it control you is the key.

Let’s hope people realize that before they’re crushed under the weight of it all.

“It’s not the load that breaks you down, it’s the way you carry it.” – Lou Holtz