When Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement that Facebook would be changing its name and focus, nobody could have foreseen this $60 million move.

I’ve said it countless times, and I’m going to keep saying it, even though I’m always met with skepticism: the Metaverse is the future not just for our opportunity to build wealth but the overall direction of our society.

We’re becoming digital creatures.

Seriously, did you know that after just one generation, humans are already adapting to the rigors of our overdependence on electronics?

The same positions that give pre-internet adults neck, back, and headaches don’t seem to affect the post-internet generations as much…and this is just the beginning.

With enough time and with enough conditioning, some evolutionists believe that humans will start developing a natural curve to the top of their spines to counteract the bad posture that constant connection with electronic devices fosters.

That brings me to another theory…

Some evolutionists also believe that humans aren’t the final stage of evolution, that we’re just one more step in the evolutionary ladder that will eventually lead to a 100% mechanical or digital society.

If these experts are to be believed, there will eventually be no humans left…just computers, robots, and machinery.

The Next Step In Evolution

However, that’s hundreds of thousands of years in the future.

Right now (thank God) we’re still flesh and blood—but even so, we’re becoming more and more dependent on the electronic and digital world, and the Metaverse is just the next natural step of that process.

Mark Zuckerberg and company were mocked and ridiculed after announcing they’d be changing their name to Meta, and it tracks simply because most people don’t understand the concept of a digital universe.

Generally, what people don’t understand, they fear, and so the hate that was directed towards Zuck and Facebook was more just a reaction of non-understanding.

However, those who realize what actually goes into an almost trillion-dollar company shifting focuses like this can see that Facebook knew what it was doing.

And judging by the fact that the Metaverse has already brought in millions upon millions of dollars, it’s safe to say that this idea is viable and that the company is onto something.

So, with the company shifting its focus from social media to creating a digital society, they’re doing everything they can to ensure that they’ve got all their ducks in a row before this thing really gets rolling.

That’s why I wasn’t surprised to see that Facebook just forked over $60 million to a bank in South Dakota called Meta Financial Group just to further secure the name. They’re looking to own all things that could fall under the name “meta,” and they’re sparing no expense in that quest.

It’s a move that raises all kinds of questions, not the least of which is: what’s so valuable about the name “Meta Financial Group” other than the word “Meta” is in it?

Does this mean that Meta is planning on creating an actual financial group inside the Metaverse?

What’s The Metaverse Endgame?

Because if that’s true, it raises all kinds of OTHER questions…

If there will be financial groups INSIDE the Metaverse, will there be other financial services inside as well? Has anybody thought of the fact that this new digital universe could have its own trading index? Will this universe have stocks that trade EXCLUSIVELY inside the digital world?

It’s not out of the realm of possibility…

But seeing as FB is willing to spend $60 million dollars for the rights to a name, we can guess that they’ve got big plans for it. After all, you don’t buy something for that much and NOT expect to make money from it.

Here’s the thing: I fully believe that this is just the beginning for Meta Platforms (FB) now that their focus goes OUTSIDE of social media.

They’ve begun a HUGE undertaking, but it’s an undertaking that could pay an equally huge dividend for them and their investors down the line.

Remember that I’m telling you this: The Metaverse is the future.

You’d be wise to act accordingly…

“Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.” ― Abraham Lincoln