With Facebook’s shift to the Metaverse, all kinds of opportunities are opening up–and Oculus VR sales could push Meta shares even higher!

Look, I know I’ve been talking about the Metaverse (Meta Platform’s (FB) digital reality) a lot lately, but I’m doing it for a reason. I truly believe that this will be the future of business, society, and human interaction.

The concept itself may be a hard sell to traditional investors, but I’m a BIG believer in following the money. A lot of money is already pouring into it, and it’s not just coming from within Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

There are many venture capitalist collectives that are already finding ways to get a foothold in the Metaverse because they understand what I’ve been showing your guys for months now: there will be all kinds of cash-generating opportunities in this digital world.

The biggest one I see so far is digital real estate. There are companies set up to sell plots of digital land in this online world, and as with all real estate purchases, the biggest factor is location.

You don’t need to be a Millennial or a Gen Z’r to understand that; it’s a concept anybody can grasp.

However, there is a specific aspect of this new world that’s been a major turn-off for people from earlier generations: the Metaverse is going to be a fully immersive experience.

Step On In

You’re not going to just interact with a keyboard and monitor; you’re going to be “in” this world via digital headsets that put fully “inside.” Your only interactions will be digital, and you’ll experience them like they’re happening right in front of you.

You’ll be wearing headphones, some sort of viewing port, and eventually even haptic gloves that will give you the sensation of touching things.

For some of us, that’s a foreign concept–and a scary one.

However, to the younger generations that have already experimented with virtual reality, this just seems to be the next logical step in our technological journey.

However, as with a lot of new advances, the Metaverse is being met with a lot of skepticism from the older generations. They’ve heard of how “virtual reality” was the future of computing, only for it to fail on the two occasions that it’s been pushed before.

However, this was before the advances in optic headsets like Meta’s ultra-popular Oculus.

The latest Oculus VR headset (called the Quest 2) appears to have been one of the hottest gifts of the 2021 holiday season–and at a price point of $400, we’re not looking at chump change here. That’s just another reason why the social media company turned technology conglomerate remains high on a lot of Wall Street’s “buy” lists.

Oculus: FB’s Portal To The Metaverse… And Profits

Not only was it one of the biggest gifts of the season, but the Oculus app was the number one most-downloaded app from the Apple App store on Christmas Day.

Oculus downloads and daily active users on Christmas Day surged 70% and 90%, respectively, from the prior year.

That’s HUGE…

And it’s a good sign that people are preparing for the move to the Metaverse–or at least that the games offered on the Oculus are going to be a gateway to that digital world.

Well, at least the younger generation.

And it’s something that is sure to push shares in Meta Platforms (FB) even further north.

In fact, on the Green Zone Fortunes rating system, Meta Platforms (FB) is VERY bullish a respectable rating of 70, which is impressive given Meta’s size.

Here, see for yourself:

All in all, this is a very good sign for investors.

Not only FB investors, but for those wondering if the Metaverse was worth their time, effort, and money with any other opportunity that pops up.

This just backs up what I’ve been saying for months now.

However, I’ll bet dollars to donuts that there are STILL going to be people that push back against this and say it’s all just a “fad” that will pass.

Those people are wrong…

Prepare now…or watch profits pass you by.

The choice is YOURS!

“Just because something doesn’t do what you planned it to do doesn’t mean it’s useless.” – Thomas Edison