One of Bitcoin’s most vocal supporters is doing his part to bolster crypto confidence, investing loan proceeds secured by Bitcoin back into Bitcoin.

Let’s talk turkey here.

There’s a reason why the financial world likes lower interest rates. Most companies don’t borrow money to pay off assets or properties…they borrow it to invest.

They take the money they were loaned, invest it in something, and then take the profit before paying back the loan.

However, the higher the interest rate, the lower the return–and at some point, the difference between the two just doesn’t make sense.

If you’re making 4% and all of a sudden the interest rates are bumped up from 1% to 2.5%, then it may not be worth the risk to take out a hefty loan when that money isn’t going to go as far.

That’s why the financial world lets out a collective groan each time the Federal Reserve decides to jack the interest rates.

They know their profits are going to be diminished.

But that’s how legitimate business has been done for the past century: take borrowed money, put it to work for you, pay it back, keep the profit.

Of course, not all of these investments work out.

And when the bank comes a-calling for whatever collateral you put up to secure the loan…that’s a bad day.

Legitimizing Crypto

However, that’s how business is done.

It’s a legitimate way to make money.

That being said, cryptocurrency has been shunned for the fact that it doesn’t operate like a traditional business currency.

In fact, though it was originally supposed to work as a hedge against the markets, crypto has proven to operate more like a tech stock.

Now, that may change when crypto is accepted as a legitimate business solution–but until then, as tech goes, crypto goes.

But one man is trying to change that…

And if billionaire investor Michael Saylor gets his way, Bitcoin will be viewed as legitimate as loans and mergers in the business world.

His company, MicroStrategy (MSTR), is one of the few established companies that has invested in digital currencies–and as of this writing, it holds 125,051 bitcoins worth approximately $5.93 billion.

However, since last November, when the currency hit its record high of $69,000, Bitcoin has become a bit volatile, dropping all the way down to $35,070 before climbing back up to the $46,000 it’s hovering at today.

So, Saylor has taken it upon himself to give Bitcoin a bit of a boost. His entire company is built upon the strength of the crypto, so his plan is to give it a solid bump in order for people to rediscover their faith in bitcoin.

The resurgence of the crypto market has brought interest back into Bitcoin, and so, in order to bolster that interest, Saylor and MicroStrategy, (a subsidiary of MicroStrategy) have just obtained a $205 million term loan, collateralized by their Bitcoin holdings, to invest it back into Bitcoin.

Using Bitcoin… To Buy Bitcoin

In a press release, MicroStrategy revealed, “Under the terms of the agreement, MacroStrategy will use the loan proceeds to purchase bitcoins, to pay fees, interest, and expenses related to the loan transaction, or for MacroStrategy’s or MicroStrategy’s general corporate purposes.”

A $200 million-plus investment into Bitcoin is sure to do wonders for the market…which is exactly what Saylor wants.

The billionaire said, “The loan gives us an opportunity to further our position as the leading public company investor in bitcoin. Using the capital from the loan, we’ve effectively turned our bitcoin into productive collateral, which allows us to further execute against our business strategy.”

And there you have it, folks…

Killing two birds with one stone.

Not only will Bitcoin get a nice little boost from a MicroStrategy $200 billion purchase, but it will also show other companies that it’s possible to use their bitcoin as collateral for loans going forward.

This is how hyper-adoption of crypto gets started. This is what will show businesses just how versatile DeFi can be.

Get ready, folks…

This is just the beginning.

“When you’re building a company, you need to continually strengthen every component – finance, strategic partnerships, executive team, and relationships with every last constituency.” – Michael J. Saylor