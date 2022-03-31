Micron, a homegrown and homemade American chipmaker, is taking advantage of global business chaos by keeping its manufacturing business at home.

How often do you eat out?

In the 21st Century, people do it all the time… well, at least here in the US.

Maybe it has to do with our chaotic schedules.

Americans tend to work longer hours than almost every other country in the world. Add on top of that other obligations such as going to the gym, shuttling kids to practice or games, PTA meetings, etc, and you’ve got a life that doesn’t leave a lot of time for fixing a nice homecooked meal.

If we cooked every meal at home, most of us wouldn’t be eating until 9 or 10, maybe even 11 o’clock at night–so we do the logical thing: we get takeout.

Whether it be your local family restaurant or running through the drive-through, more often than not our nightly meals are being cooked by other people while we plop down on the couch with our luke-warm food to try to relax before we have to do it all over again the next day.

Me, I hate getting takeout. Not that I mind eating out, I just don’t enjoy takeout specifically. I like my food hot and fresh–and regardless of how close you live to your favorite restaurant or how fast the delivery guy gets to your house, if it’s not pizza or pasta, odds are, the food won’t be as good when it gets to you.

If I’m eating a meal, I want it hot…but that’s just me.

So, I’ve taken to eating more meals at home–and it’s all thanks to the innovation of the air fryer, one of my new favorite appliances. It’s been a time (and a life) saver.

Homemade Is Better

Homemade is so much better…and that goes across the board.

As a country, though, we’ve gotten away from the “homemade lifestyle”…especially when it comes to manufacturing.

Cheaper production costs overseas just made it too attractive to NOT move manufacturing beyond our borders. Keeping costs down and profits up should be a priority for a good business…but if there is anything that business should take away from the pandemic, it’s that we need to bring some of that manufacturing home to the US.

The supply chain issues we are still dealing with should be enough to make business executives understand how important it is to have some domestic choices for our favorite and necessary products…and the success of THIS company should help convince them.

Micron Industries (MU), an American-based chip manufacturer, posted better-than-expected results this week

Sales will be about $8.7 billion in its fiscal third quarter, which beats the average analyst estimate of $8.2 billion. Profit per share will be about $2.46, which tops the $2.24 analysts put forth.

This is good!

A homegrown US chipmaker showing growth, even as minute as this, means demand is high. It also means that tech companies that need these components for their products don’t have to worry about their shipment spending weeks or months floating at one of our ports, waiting to get into the country.

A Small Problem

Micron made 60% more from selling its chips to industrial and data center customers last quarter than the same time the year before, and also made record sales to carmakers too.

The chip shortage is a very real thing, which means Micron could raise prices without putting desperate customers off, putting the company on track for a record-breaking year.

However, there’s a small hiccup that isn’t being talked about: the company, which is America’s biggest chipmaker, desperately needs a supply of neon if it wants to break those records.

Micron needs neon to produce its chips, and the world’s two biggest suppliers of the gas, producing nearly 50% of the global supply, are both in Ukraine and have been forced to stop operations due to Russia’s invasion.

While there’s enough neon in storage to keep chipmakers going for a few months, analysts think the lack of supply could eventually impact production severely, making the chip shortage even worse.

For all the lives at stake, here’s hoping that things get settled in Ukraine soon.

But the lesson here is clear:

We need to bring more manufacturing home, and hopefully Micron’s success will convince businesses that it can be profitable.

Better to have a hot meal than no meal at all…

“A shortage is a sign that somebody is keeping the price artificially lower than it would be if supply and demand were allowed to operate freely.” – Thomas Sowell