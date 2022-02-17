The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January meeting came out this week, which makes for great nighttime reading… well, maybe not for most people, but since I had nothing else to do yesterday, I read them so you didn’t have to.

You’re welcome, America!

Jerome Powell and the gang (not to be confused with Kool and the gang) got together for their first Federal Open Market Committee of the year to discuss the state of the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

And as always, it was thrilling content to read up on.

The two-day meeting featured presentations from staff economists on the state of the economy— the brainiacs behind the scenes that no one knows but do most of the work and make the members of the board look good.

(Well, except when they get their forecasts wrong, which happens nearly every time. If the Fed tout results of an econometrics forecast, run away…far away, because it will likely not be even close to correct.

Exhibit A: Inflation will be “transitory.”

Yeah, remember that one? Enough said.)

Then the crew went around and swapped stories and spitballed ideas on how to best use the monetary policy levers at their disposal.

And then they said what they intended to do…which we already knew.

Jerome Powell and the crew decided to keep the Fed Funds rate—the rate that banks charge each other—between 0 and 0.25%.

However, they indicated that they would raise this rate soon. Coming soon to a Federal Reserve bank near you, the rise of the Fed funds rate. And that could happen as soon as the crew’s next meeting in March.

So, we have that to look forward to. Yay!

The committee also said that they would increase their asset purchases of treasury bonds and mortgage backed securities by $20 trillion and $10 trillion respectively before stopping the purchases altogether in March. They also intend on reducing their balance sheet, likely selling or letting mortgage-backed securities mature so that the balance sheet contained only treasury bonds.

I mean, a $9 trillion balance sheet seems a tad bit high, doesn’t it? Well, even the boys at the Fed are starting to agree with that.

Are you still with me, fellow Money Movers? I told you this stuff was exciting!

As I laboriously poured over every comma and semicolon from the meeting minutes, I noticed one glaring omission from the committee’s discussion: the size of the money supply.

Yeah…seeing how the Fed is in charge of the money supply, that would seem to be an important detail.

But call me old-fashioned. The money supply has been expanded greatly over the past two years, even before the pandemic, but it received not one sentence of discussion that I could find in the minutes.

Hey, I get that the pandemic screwed everything up, including inflation, but when the Fed dumps trillions of dollars of liquidity into the economy on top of the trillions of relief money passed by Congress, that seems like it might contribute to inflation a little? Right? Just saying.

Another red alert that was discussed but hasn’t been given much airtime in the financial press is the warning from the committee on the stability of the financial system: “the staff provided an update on its assessments of the U.S. financial system and, on balance, characterized the financial vulnerabilities of the U.S. financial system as notable.”

Notable? That’s Fed-speak for “oh “s**t, things might get bad at some point.”

But hey, these aren’t the droids we’re looking for, move along!

The staff economists added:” Asset valuation pressures remained elevated. In particular, the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 index stood at the upper end of its historical distribution; high-yield corporate bond spreads and the excess loan premium for leveraged loans remained at low levels; and house prices grew strongly, with price-to-rent ratios that were at elevated levels.”

So, that was this month’s rendition of the FOMC minutes. I hope it was as enthralling for you as it was for me.

See you next month when the Feds long awaited rate increases, and asset sheet reduction, are finally set to begin!

It’s about time!