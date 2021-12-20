A recent report revealed that the Misery Index (the index that tracks how the average person is doing economically) is at recession levels despite high growth.

I’m a child of the 80s.

I grew up during the Reagan era and I graduated high school in 1991, so my musical tastes are as eclectic as my taste in movies.

I could be listening to Pearl Jam one moment and Billie Holliday the next – however, after reading the headline “Misery Index at recession level,” one line from a song from my college years started playing over and over in my head.

The song is called “Misery” by Soul Asylum, a band that has since faded into obscurity.

In the early- to mid-90s, Soul Asylum was HUGE—but like a lot of bands of that era, their popularity has greatly waned.

Anyway, in the song, there’s a line that lead singer Dave Pirner repeats over and over again:

“Frustrated incorporated… frustrated incorporated… frustrated incorporated.”

It’s actually a great song.

But I don’t bring this up just to wax nostalgic about the good ol’ days of music. Right now, the American economy has us all singing our own version of “Misery,” and each and every one of us is reluctantly working for Frustrated, Inc as well.

No one is having a good time right now…so here’s what a rising Misery Index means for investors like us.

Misery Loves Company

According to a new report from Oxford Economics, the nation’s “Misery Index” (an index measures how citizens “feel” about their economic status by adding the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate to the annual inflation rate) is at levels we usually only see in recessions.

Written by Oxford Economics Senior Economist Bob Schwartz, the report revealed that the U.S. misery index was 11.2 in November, a level similar to the numbers the index puts up during economic recessions.

That’s very peculiar because, just this month, the S&P 500 reached record highs, jobless claims fell to the lowest in over 50 years, and wage growth is accelerating at an unprecedented rate.

With these numbers so high…how could the Misery Index be up too?

Well, it’s the second half of the misery equation: inflation.

According to Schwartz, “The scourge of inflation, which hit a 39-year high of 6.8 percent in November, has returned with a vengeance and is the main culprit behind the latest increase.”

As if you needed an economist to point this fact out…

We’re paying more at the pump and more at the grocery checkout—a lot more—and it’s taking its toll on the American psyche.

In fact, last week’s inflation CPI report found inflation EXPLODED in November from the previous year by a whopping 6.8%, continuing the WORST era of inflation that we’ve seen since the 70s.

Prices increased EVERYWHERE. Gas, food, consumer goods, new and used cars…it’s like we can’t get a break anywhere we turn.

However, while the reasons we’re experiencing this much inflation right now could be argued for days, what can’t be argued is the fact that inflation is so high that it’s overshadowing anything else that’s happening in the economy.

Conflicting Data: How Is This Possible?

Higher prices have all-but-negated wage increases, virtually wiping out most of the gains associated with increased worker salaries.

Something echoed by Schwartz in his Misery report when he says, “Simply put, the wage increases are still not keeping up with inflation. With November’s 6.8% increase in consumer prices over the past year outpacing the 4.8% increase in average hourly earnings for workers, the purchasing power of worker earnings continue to deteriorate.”

That is why the misery index is so high…

Salaries just can’t keep up, and there doesn’t seem to be any relief in sight.

This is why, now more than ever, we need to lean on the shoulders of experts to help us get through this very peculiar and weird economic time.

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 100 times: I fully believe that the Green Zone Fortunes’ rating system is one of the most important and useful tools on the internet because its top-rated stocks beat the market the VAST majority of the time.

Moreover, not only do the highest-rated stocks BEAT the markets, but they beat them by 15,000% PLUS!!

No, I’m not joking or exaggerating. This is a verifiable FACT.

That’s why I personally trust Adam O’Dell and Charles Sizemore to guide us through this troubling time.

I’d rather ride the tide than get crushed by the surf.

I would suggest you do the same.

“Life is full of misery, loneliness, and suffering – and it’s all over much too soon.” – Woody Allen

