Infamous shorter, Michael Burry, is predicting that the market is going to collapse – however, who do you think will profit BIG when and IF it does?

If I’ve said it once I’ve said it a thousand times…

There’s a special place in hell for stock shorters.

I know what some of you are thinking: “But Shawn, shorting stocks is a legitimate and legal way to make money… why you mad, bro?”

I’m not mad – at all – I just find this type of investing as less than honorable.

When it comes to shorting a stock – or anything really – you’re betting AGAINST something’s success. You’re hoping that something FAILS just so you can make a profit – and there is no honor in that.

Which brings us to the next thing that some of you are probably thinking: “Shawn, there’s no honor in profiting. You either make money or you don’t – honor doesn’t play into it at all.”

If that’s what you think – you’re right…

But when it comes to making money – or really anything in my life – I prefer to be on the side of positivity rather than the side hoping for the negative aspects of business to reign.

We all have lines that we will not cross – and that just happens to be mine.

I may miss out on some incredible profit opportunities – but when I lay my head down to sleep each night – I can do so peacefully knowing that I didn’t bet on somebody’s failure.

The World’s Most Famous Misery Merchant

Michael Burry has built a reputation and hundreds of millions by betting against success.

If the name sounds familiar – it’s because Hollywood made a movie about the event that made him famous where he was played by Christian Bale called The Big Short.

Burry was one of the first investors to foresee and then profit from the subprime mortgage crisis that led to the market crash of 2008 and the Great Recession that followed…

And really hasn’t slowed down since.

He’s bet against EVERYTHING – like some kind of Wall Street Grinch – and while he’s been right on a few occasions…

There have been times where he’s been really wrong – and what’s worse – times where he used his “celebrity” and notoriety to try and move the markets towards what he wants.

The guy thrives on failure – and it’s a bit disgusting if you ask me – and makes it hard to trust anything that comes out of his mouth.

For example, he absolutely HATED the whole Gamestop (GME) meme stock wars of 2020 – at first, he celebrated the day traders in their battle against powerful hedge funds – but soon changed his tune.

Hypocritically, he called what these traders were doing through social media as market manipulation, saying in a now deleted tweet, “If I put $GME on your radar, and you did well, I’m genuinely happy for you. However, what is going on now – there should be legal and regulatory repercussions. This is unnatural, insane, and dangerous.”

Well, ain’t that a case of the pot calling the kettle black?

But there’s more…

To show this man’s continued hypocrisy – he also bet against Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA).

In December of 2020 Burry told the world that he was betting against the electric vehicle maker – and then put out several tweets about the company that were more akin to taunts than anything.

In January of 2021 he tweeted out, “Well, my last Big Short got bigger and bigger and BIGGER too. Enjoy it while it lasts.”

Before revealing he had short options at one point totaling 1.1 million TSLA shares – but changed his tune again when Tesla just continued to go up in value.

We get it – he was betting on the fact that we ALL already know: Tesla the company IS overvalued – but very few people invest in the company for their cars – they invest in the company because of Elon Musk.

However, before he got out of the shorts on Tesla – he put out one more effort to cause fear in shareholders’ hearts when he tweeted, “Can $TSLA fall 80, 90%? After 2000, many high flyers did.”

The guy is just negative…

And he lost his shirt when he tried to short Tesla.

I say good…

I don’t like shorters – especially ones that had a hand in the downfall of our country.

We Can Do Better

So, if you come across this guy’s advice while you’re perusing the web and looking for advice – do yourself a favor and disregard it.

He doesn’t have your best interests at heart…

He has his!

If you want advice from somebody – make sure they’re not betting against success – make sure they’re pushing for something to succeed.

You can do better…

“Lost dollars are simply harder to replace than gained dollars are to lose.” – Michael Burry