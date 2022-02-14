For well over a decade, the legalized marijuana market has been poised to explode… but it never has. Here’s what it’s waiting for.

I’m covered in tattoos.

I know that’s a weird place to start a conversation about the marijuana market, but stick with me…there’s a point.

My tattoos cover both arms from the wrist up, my upper chest, and a full back piece. When I get the chance, I’ll be doing both of my lower legs as well.

The funny thing is, thirty or forty years ago, I wouldn’t have been accepted in the straight-laced corporate world. They’d have taken one look at my tattoos and judged my intelligence and expertise (or lack thereof) and branded me a loser, a biker, or a drug dealer.

The funny thing is, I don’t drink, smoke, or do any drugs whatsoever.

I would’ve put my blood work up against any Wall Street bigwig back then to prove it, but it wouldn’t have mattered. I’d have still been shunned for the way I look.

However, times have changed since then.

Tattoos are as common as Rolexes in the boardroom these days, and people are less judgemental about these types of things (except for hair, because there are still some hairstyles that simply are a no-go in the corporate environment, which is weird when you really think about it).

It’s funny how acceptance changes over time.

The Only Constant Is Change

There was also a time when anybody that smoked marijuana was nothing more than a “stoner” or a “burnout,” seen as nothing more than a common criminal addicted to dope–but as I just said, times, they are a-changing.

Smoking marijuana has gone from a taboo crime to a more-or-less accepted activity. State after state has adopted it for medical use, and some have even made it fully legal for recreational use as well.

When the legal marijuana market first started making headlines a few years ago, people thought it was going to help them make money hand over fist. People saw how much money it made on the illegal side, and most figured that wealth would translate over to the legal side.

However, the first marijuana stocks popped up on the Pink Sheets almost 15 years ago now, and yet there has been no generation of “Pot Stock millionaires.”

What’s going on?

Marijuana is more popular and accepted than ever, yet the market still seems to be stuck in the mud. Why is that?

Well, it comes down to one thing…

While states have been jumping on cannabis in droves, until the federal government addresses its legality, there’s going to be at least ONE major hang-up that keeps the market down: legal marijuana companies still can’t use US banks to hold their cash.

If You Can’t Bank, You’re Not Legit!

Sure, it may be legal to smoke or use the substance in 47 states, but until the federal government decriminalizes it or comes up with a legal banking fix, the companies that sell it won’t be able to function like legitimate institutions because they’ll be cut off from financial services like checking accounts or lines of credit

In the eyes of the federal government, marijuana companies are still outlaws – and until that view changes, the marijuana market will be spinning its wheels.

Fortunately, that could soon change for the better.

US Representative Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is on a crusade to change that and has put forth legislation to bring some legitimacy to the cannabis business.

The Coloradan has drafted the SAFE Banking Act, which, according to the bill’s description on Congress.gov, “generally prohibits a federal banking regulator from penalizing a depository institution for providing banking services to a legitimate cannabis-related business. Prohibited penalties include terminating or limiting the deposit insurance or share insurance of a depository institution solely because the institution provides financial services to a legitimate cannabis-related business and prohibiting or otherwise discouraging a depository institution from offering financial services to such a business.”

Basically, it grants more freedom to American citizens and legitimate businesses alike–and I am all for more freedoms across the board.

Sounds great, right?

There’s only one problem…

The Marijuana Market Problem

Perlmutter has presented the legislation five times. Five times, it’s passed in the House…and five times, it’s been blocked by the Senate.

So, until those boys and girls get things figured out up there, the market will be stuck in limbo.

We won’t be meeting any Pot Stock millionaires for a while.

But that being said, the very moment legislation like this is passed will be the day that the market finally gets the spark it needs to ignite into a full-blown bonfire.

Now, that doesn’t mean there’s no money on the table now.

Until next time…

“Some of my finest hours have been spent on my back veranda, smoking hemp and observing as far as my eye can see.” – Thomas Jefferson