With the influx of cash from the meme stock trend, it was only a matter of time before something BIG happened–and now GameStop management is preparing for some major moves!

Unintended consequences…

Those are the things that happen that we didn’t expect.

For example, there was a day back in January when I surfed, trained jiu-jitsu, and worked out all in the same day. It was epic. I loved every minute of it and I would love to have another day like that again soon.

However, as an unintended consequence of that incredible day, my back completely locked up two days later and I wasn’t able to do much for the next eight weeks.

Now, some of that is attributable to my age, because at 48 (49 in just a few months), I don’t physically recover like I used to. My body used to be able to bounce back in a day or two, but now it needs a little time or a therapeutic solution to get back to normal.

But it doesn’t matter…

The stoke I had that day took a back seat to the unintended consequence of torn fascia in my back.

That being said…not all unintended consequences are as bad as a hurt back. Some can even be good.

For example, I knew that jiu-jitsu would help with my confidence in everyday life–but what I didn’t know was how much of an impact it would have on my business life. Thanks to that training, I can now speak from a position of power with people that could buy and sell me 100 times over.

So, better business opportunities presenting themselves to me was an unintended consequence of my martial arts training.

Who knew?

MEME Stocks Making News

I say all that to remind everyone that EVERYTHING has consequences. Regardless of how serious or inconsequential, all actions have unintended consequences.

In 2020, a social media movement that gave rise to the Meme Stock trend, when shorted stocks that were on their way out of existence were saved by Millennials out of a sense of nostalgia and a desire to stick it to Wall Street.

There were a handful of companies that these traders saved from the chopping block, but arguably the most prominent was GameStop (GME).

The once-mighty stock was hovering around $4-$5 per share before meme stock buyers drove the price all the way up to $325. Right now, the stock sits at a respectable $175 and change.

The aim of these independent investors was to screw the shorters with a squeeze on GME–which they did–but they also created a trend that would change Wall Street forever.

This was the moment when the sharks realized how powerful the minnows could be if they worked together.

However, there was an unintended consequence of their valiant actions: an influx of cash into GameStop.

It was only a matter of time before the company did something with its millennial-inflated valuation, and management finally came to a decision: GameStop is going into the NFT business.

As things shape up for GameStop’s new strategy, company leadership made THREE insider stock purchases in as many days, and shares of the company have been soaring on the news of these massive acquisitions.

Last week, former Chewy.com COO and current GameStop chairman Ryan Choen, as well as director Larry Cheng, both disclosed HUGE stock purchases on March 22 and 23, respectively.

Unintended Consequences Indeed!

And as I said, those purchases sent GME soaring, with prices shooting up 67%.

Now, news is out that another GameStop director, Alan Attal, made a third purchase, shelling out $195,000 on March 24 for 1,500 shares, an average price of $129.91 each, bringing his total GME holdings to 130,423 shares.

Why are they doing this?

Well, it’s obvious that they know something WE don’t.

And while their StockPower rating is still Bearish, my interest is piqued.

What is going on that has the honchos at the company making stock purchases? Is the NFT venture about to go live? Did they find some exclusive partner?

So many questions…

That’s why I think I’m going to keep my eye on the company for the next few months just to see if I can figure out what’s going on.

Maybe the meme stock craze will offer a REAL opportunity for investors to truly sink their teeth into.

What an amazing unintended consequence that would be, right?

“The law of unintended consequences is the only real law of history.” – Niall Ferguson