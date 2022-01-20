The NASDAQ Composite just logged its 66th correction in 50 years. History shows us that changes always happen soon after…so here’s what to expect.

Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!!

Do you hear that growl?

I sure do…and it’s not a dog or even an angry honey badger.

It’s a bear.

Bear encounters happen all the time in the wild, and this coming bear isn’t anything new.

Now, this wouldn’t be the first time I’ve encountered a bear…

Back in 2011, my wife and I took a vacation to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the cabin capital of the United States.

What was supposed to be a very relaxing and uneventful week in the Smoky Mountains turned into a scene from the classic John Candy/Dan Akroyd movie “The Great Outdoors.”

We had a family of raccoons visit us nightly, and we had a flying creature flying around the house (though in our case it was a hummingbird and not a bat like in the movie–and I actually caught the bird, by the way). Then, in TRUE “Great Outdoors” fashion, we had a bear come into our cabin.

Hand to God!

We had cooked breakfast with the windows open that morning, and of course, what breakfast would be complete without bacon? So, early afternoon, I was on one side of the porch writing while my wife was lounging with our dog inside. Next thing I know, she starts screaming, “Bear! Bear!”

Did I mention we had the slider doors open as well? That was our first mistake…

A Bear Encounter

That’s important – because as I directed my wife to take my dog into our unlocked truck, I did my best to shoo out the bear that had walked into our cabin. He didn’t listen. He simply grabbed our garbage can, pulled it out onto the porch, and went through it at his leisure, eating the previous night’s remnants of spaghetti and meat sauce.

Don’t believe me?

Here’s the video (WARNING! Strong language used…sorry about that):

So, as you can see, I have experience with bears…but it goes beyond that.

My experience also includes bear markets, as I first stepped foot into the Wall Street world back in 2007. Given everything that happened in the years that followed, I’m well aware of bear markets and how they operate.

But why are we talking about bear markets?

Well, that has to do with the latest NASDAQ Composite correction, and there is a lot we can take away from it.

What am I talking about?

Well, the NASDAQ Composite Index booked its first close in correction territory since March–the 66th one of its kind in the 50-year history of the index–and a rapid surge in Treasury yields and expectations for rate increases from the Fed are being blamed for the weak showing.

This is significant because the NASDAQ is extremely tech-heavy, meaning many of the stocks in the index are high-growth prospects. The problem is that it’s off to a terrible start for 2022, already down 8.3%.

The closing on Wednesday was down another 1.2%, which puts the index down a whopping 10.69% since its peak in mid-November.

This latest number puts it in “correction” territory…which means a bear could be on the way.

NASDAQ Correction: Is A Bear Coming? Is It ALREADY HERE??

How do we know?

Well, let’s look at history.

The NASDAQ has registered 66 corrections since 197, and of those corrections, 24 have resulted in bear markets or declines of at least 20% from a previous peak.

Now, the more recent corrections have led to some incredible buying opportunities, but those economies weren’t facing soaring inflation either.

Taken together, we could very soon be in the bear market that everybody has been dreading.

And in my experience, it’s better to survive a bear encounter by letting the bear be a bear rather than trying to force it to do your will.

If history is right, the bear is on the porch and is about to walk into the house.

Are you going to stand in front of the bear and try to stop it?

Or are you going to let it do what it has to do and figure out a way to live in harmony with it?

The choice is yours!

“…bears sleep months at a time by design, and everyone just leaves them alone. Can you imagine any other animal spending that much time unconscious and NOT being eaten by something else? Bears rose to the top of the food chain solely so they could dedicate half their lives to sleep. It’s the world’s most intimidating power nap.” ― James Breakwell