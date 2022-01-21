The online streamer just revealed they expect less than HALF of the new subscribers that analysts projected – and it could cost them $45 billion!

One of the best things I did when I moved into my new place was to reject cable or dish and simply get all my entertainment needs from the internet.

You know what the final straw was for me?

Most people respond with “You were getting sick of the commercials, huh?”, but actually, no. I weirdly enjoy commercials for many different reasons, the biggest being that I like to see how different companies sell us things.

While I may no longer work in the marketing business, I still find the whole process fascinating, and I think commercials give incredible insight into what the advertising world is thinking.

No, it wasn’t the commercials…

I just couldn’t stand the mindless scrolling of channels anymore. Looking for something that tickled my fancy every time I sat down to watch TV was just too time-consuming.

500 channels and literally nothing I wanted to watch.

So, when I got my new digs, I decided to “cut the cable” (See? Advertising works!) and now use my Apple TV to stream my favorite shows and movies.

Though, if I were to be honest, I probably watch more YouTube than anything else. I think it gives you a more “real-time” approximation of what is going on in society…but that’s a discussion for another time…

What’s important to know is that one of the driving factors in this decision was the amount of content available online–and regardless of which shows i watch and which streaming services I use, the anchor of that content for me was ALWAYS Netflix (NFLX)

King Of The Hill

From the movies they license to the original shows they put out, Netflix has been a “go-to” for me and millions of other people, especially during the pandemic (Tiger King, anyone?).

They were the original streamer (not literally, but they were the first POPULAR streamer), and as one of the FAANG stocks, I just figured that Netflix would be the king of the hill for decades to come.

Even with Amazon Prime, Peacock, HULU, and Disney+ cutting into their market share, everyone still has Netflix.

Well, it appears that I may have been wrong to think so highly of the company. Netflix may have just screwed the proverbial pooch when it comes to their latest forecast.

Shares of NFLX crashed by as much as 21% to $408 in the pre-market trading on Friday, January 21st, as the company’s Q4 earnings showed less-than-stellar subscriber growth and a shrinking operating profit margin.

I don’t know about you, but losing one-fifth of your value ( nearly $45 billion) overnight is a hard pill to swallow.

And to be honest, if I worked at the Netflix building, I’d make sure all the windows above the third floor were locked up good and tight, because these are the kinds of drops that change lives.

The worst part about this is that they weren’t even that far off from their estimates.

The King Loses His Crown

The company brought in more than 8 million new subscribers during Q4, with a reported 8.3 million net new paid subscribers in the fourth quarter (trailing its own forecast of 8.5 million). However, that 8.3 million is right in line with what other analysts forecast.

That’s not the part that made them drop 20%, though.

It was the fact that Netflix’s executives predicted that growth would suffer even MORE than expected at the beginning of 2022.

How bad?

Well, they predicted just 2.5 million net new subscribers in the first quarter of this year, which is less than HALF of the 5.8 million that analysts were projecting on average.

With that being the case, Morgan Stanley, KeyBank, and Barclays have all downgraded Netflix shares on Friday.

However, Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeff Wlodarczak did say, “It would not surprise us even off a substantial decline in the pre-market, that Netflix stock may be dead money amidst muted results in 1Q and the seasonally weak 2Q and the likely need to prove out that there is still significant growth left in streaming.”

But that’s Wlodarczak’s short-term view.

His long term shows that Wlodarczak is holding out a little more hop, as he says, “In the end, we think the Netflix flywheel is still working, it’s just operating at a slower pace given the massive pull forward of demand enabled by pandemic shutdowns and over time we expect normalization in subscriber results and for the stock to work.”

What does all of this reveal?

If you’re on the top of the mountain, enjoy your time there…because in today’s markets, your time is going to be short-lived.

“I remember when I was young, I was watching TV, and my father came into the room, agitated, and told me to start a business. I was eight years old.” – Sebastian Maniscalco