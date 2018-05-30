Select Page

Chart of the Day: Netflix Is Ready to Surge 30%

Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) has had an incredible year.

The share price has surged a whopping 75%, topping $350 a few days ago.

But our experts say the stock’s run isn’t over yet!

As you can see on the chart above, Netflix recently traded in a wedge pattern, where the share price trades in a narrow range, either angled up or down.

During this phase, investors often jump in and place bets on which way the stock will break out.

Just the other day, shares broke out above the red resistance line on the chart.

This tells us to expect another sharp rally in the stock, and our experts say we could easily see a 30% jump to cap off an already robust year for the stock.

