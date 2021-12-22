Can you guess one of the fastest-growing sectors on Wall Street? If you guessed “technology,” you’re half right. If you guessed “space travel,” you win!

I know the title of this article is rather cheesy. It may not seem like I put much thought into it, but I swear I did, and what we ended up with perfectly encapsulates what we’ll be talking about today.

Which, obviously, is space travel.

Now, I have to admit, even though I used a Star Trek reference, I was never truly a big fan of the show.

I saw Star Wars before I had ever heard of Star Trek, and as any fan of either knows, you really can’t compare the two.

Plus, Star Trek was made in the 60s as a commentary on humankind and our ability to work together… while Star Ware was made a decade later with MUCH better special effects.

In fact, Star Trek was VERY important to none other than Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. himself, as he saw Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Nyota Uhura as vitally crucial to the Civil Rights movement. An African American woman included in such a prominent role painted a picture of exactly what he was fighting for.

A future where all men and women were given respect, regardless of skin color.

So, I get why so many people are attached to Star Trek…but I could never get into the show myself, because to a Star Wars fan, it just seemed drab by comparison.

Now, that being said, looking at the two through the eyes of an adult, I can see now why Star Trek influenced so many of the brains that are shaping our world.

A New Frontier Means A New Market

When Donald Trump created The United States Space Force, the newest branch of our military, one of those big brains approved. Tesla CEO Elon Musk championed it and even compared it to Star Trek’s “Starfleet,” which is fitting, as Musk is at the center of our newest space race.

2021 saw a new space race kick into overdrive…

But not a race between nations. This time around, it’s a race between billionaires in the private sector as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin battle to become THE name in space travel.

So far, it seems that Musk is winning.

His SpaceX program is already being used to bring supplies up to the International Space Station and he and NASA have an unwritten partnership when it comes to outer limits.

However, Bezos may have pulled a coup with a publicity move that no one had thought of before: he got Captain James T. Kirk into space.

Or at least the man who played him.

Actor William Shatner accompanied Bezos’ on a Blue Origin rocket into space and then made it back safely.

This was a BIG event—though some called a launch just to get an actor into space frivolous—and it brought a lot of eyes to the idea of space travel and space tourism.

And when people began considering the profit potential, those eyes got great big dollar signs in them.

A Lot Of Money In The Space Race

2021 was a historic year for the space tourism industry, and that momentum is expected to continue into 2022 and beyond.

Chad Anderson, managing partner at seed capital venture firm Space Capital put it succinctly when he said, “We had thirteen human space flight missions, three private companies had milestone historic missions.”

And he’s right. While we’ve talked about SpaceX and Blue Origin, we haven’t really mentioned Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic line, which also had successful tours of space.

However, even though Branson and Bezos are in the mix, it’s Musk’s SpaceX that seems to be the trailblazer. Anderson continued to sing the praises of SpaceX’s 31 launches: “This is a really big step forward in the space economy for reducing costs and providing more access.”

And next year is going to be more of the same for Elon Musk’s brainchild, as SpaceX’s fully reusable vehicle, dubbed “Starship,” is expected to fly into orbit in a highly-anticipated launch.

“Starship is going to be a massive, 100-tons to orbit, fully reusable system. It can do things that we’ve never done before at a price point that we’ve never done them at,” Anderson beamed.

And beam he should.

In just Q3 of 2021, more than $10 billion was invested into the overall space infrastructure, and $25 billion across ALL space technologies according to data compiled by Anderson’s Space Capital.

Anderson said, “This is going to be an even bigger, more historic year for investing into the category.”

And he may be right…

However, for investors, there’s really not a way to get a piece of the pie.

The ONLY one of these companies that investors like us can easily jump on would be Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE)—but I’ve got tell you, things don’t look too hot for this stock as a profit opportunity.

Their Green Zone Fortunes rating says it all…

That’s bottom basement level right there.

But there may be DIFFERENT entries into this sector that could give us MORE of an opportunity…

We’ll just have to talk about those prospects on a different day.

I am excited about the future.

This is some exciting stuff, especially when you keep in mind the first space race gave us some of the biggest technological leaps we’d ever seen.

Maybe this one will do the same!

“Across the sea of space, the stars are other suns.” ― Carl Sagan