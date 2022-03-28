Startup EV company Nikola jumps in stock charts as electric truck manufacturing begins. No word yet if Tesla CEO is worried.

I have to admit…I wanted to write this article for one reason and one reason only: to make fun of Nikola Corp (NKLA), one of the new players in electric vehicle manufacturing, for coming up with the most unoriginal name EVER.

It’s the kind of thing that makes me cringe…

To go with “Nikola” is undoubtedly a slap in the face for Elon Musk, the CEO of the company that started it all. Musk took the last name of the genius inventor and pioneer of electricity…and it’s no coincidence that Musk’s competition took that same man’s first name.

It just seems… I don’t know, kind of tacky.

I’d actually have more respect if they named it after Nikola Tesla’s mortal enemy, Thomas Edison…

I’d have even MORE respect for the company if they named it Volta, after Alessandro Volta, one of the inventors of the first battery.

But choosing “Nikola” just seems like they were going after low-hanging fruit just to stick it to Elon Musk…and that’s just a personal pet peeve of mine.

I also have to be honest and say that, despite all the new EV startups flooding the market and making headlines, I’ve somehow never heard of Nikola, despite their supposed rivalry with Tesla.

Why People Are Noticing Nikola

I was wondering why they hadn’t popped up on my radar, and then I figured it out…

The reason I’m just now finding out about Nikola is the same reason Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID) suddenly popped up on my radar back in the summer of 2021…

Nikola is just now going beginning vehicle production.

Of course, I was skeptical…

Have you seen what’s happened to Rivian’s stock since its debut? Man, talk about taking a nosedive. That thing dropped faster than Tom Brady dropping retirement…

And if you look at Nikola’s stock, it’s not doing much better.

But at least they’re hovering at or around what they debuted at back in 2018–around $10 per share. Though, at one point, it did spike over $65.

Then I looked at the StockPower rating just to see where Nikola stood–and I’ve got to say, things look even worse.

A THREE? Seriously?

This company really doesn’t have a lot going for it.

But…it does have a niche, right?

Nikola: Better Than They Look?

Unlike Rivian and Lucid, which are just trying to follow in Tesla’s footsteps by making passenger vehicles, Nikola is manufacturing semi-truck, which no other company has brought to market yet.

This is important for a few reasons…

First, it’s always good to be the first of your kind in a sector–and the fact that Nikola will be one of, if not THE first in the electric semi-truck market is a very good thing.

Secondly, while a lot of domestic goods still travel by train and ship, a whopping 60% of our stuff is transported by trucks.

With gas at a premium right now and the future of diesel in jeopardy, particularly in Europe, there’s a REAL need for the semi-trucks that Nikola is now starting to manufacture.

The company started manufacturing on time and should be able to deliver anywhere from 300 to 500 of their big rigs this year.

That should do wonders for their StockPower ratings now that the company has something to offer other than just words and plans.

Regardless of calling themselves “Nikola,” I think the company was smart to go in an EV direction that has very little competition…

It could be the move that takes them out of the basement and into the penthouse…but only time will tell.

Meanwhile, if anybody wants to start an EV company called Edison or Volta, I want to be paid for my idea…

This stuff doesn’t come for free, people.

“I continue coupling a plate of silver with one of zinc, and always in the same order… and place between each of these couples a moistened disk. I continue to form a column. If the column contains about twenty of these couples of metal, it will be capable of giving to the fingers several small shocks.” – Alessandro Volta