It’s official: 2021 retail numbers are lower than expected. Inflation, supply chain issues, and unemployment have taken their toll on this year’s holiday season.

Is your Christmas shopping done?

Come this time of year, the money starts being spent fast and furiously as people scramble to find gifts for friends and loved ones during the holiday season.

I too shop for Christmas presents, but that doesn’t mean that gift-giving is limited to that one day or even one religion. There are plenty of people who simply enjoy giving gifts in what has come to be known as the “giving season.”

I finished all of my shopping the week of Thanksgiving during a visit to my mother’s house high in the Appalachian Mountains. Since I was up on a mountain more than 20 minutes from anything that you could consider an actual “town,” I used my time wisely and bought all the gifts I needed, sitting in front of the wood-burning stove and snuggled up on a couch.

The internet is an awesome thing.

I probably spent more than I should have, but getting people thoughtful gifts is the best way I can think to spend my money during this time of year (and yes, for those wondering, I regularly give to charity too, so when I say “best way,” I mean “the best way to show people that I appreciate them”). At the end of the day, it was worth it.

Now, the spending is done…but the wrapping ain’t.

A Not-So-Joyful Holiday Season

To me, it’s the worst part. The buying is fun, but putting it all in the decorative paper is, as my grandfather would put it, “a pain in the rump.”

However, as happy all the gift-giving is making me, it’s clear that a lot of families aren’t going to have such a joyful time this year.

With millions of Americans out of work and no longer getting the pandemic-extended unemployment benefits, supply chain issues and soaring inflation are taking their toll on families.

Even worse, it’s a toll that is being felt by the entire economy as well. The retail numbers are in, and things are bleaker than anyone ever expected.

US retail sales increased far less than expected in November, and while some of that decrease was a reaction to higher-than-expected retail numbers in October (many Americans started holiday shopping early over fears of supply chain issues and higher prices), the fact remains things don’t seem to be looking too good moving into 2022.

Retail sales rose 0.3% for November, and data for October was revised to a tenth of a point higher to show retail sales surging 1.8% instead of 1.7% as previously reported.

However, even with this Halloween-month surge, the numbers are a disappointment, as many economists had forecast retail sales rising 0.8%. Some estimates ranged from as low as “no change” to as high as a 1.5% increase.

A Recipe For Disappointment

Couple these weak numbers with the fact that the Fed is meeting today based on the expectation that Jerome Powell is going to speed up the timetable to hike interest rates, and you get the perfect recipe for a cruddy Christmas market.

American stocks were muted on Wednesday morning, with traders viewing the slowdown in consumer spending as just one more reason to expect a downturn in the economy.

This ain’t great…but we’ve seen worse financial times.

That being said, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to prepare for a less stock-friendly future.

We’ve talked about what to do to get ready when I told you about Charlie Munger’s thoughts on the market (see that article HERE).

You may want to review that before making any other moves.

Either way, it’s not time to freak out. The economy isn’t in the crapper yet.

So, please try to enjoy the holiday season as much as possible. Give gifts and spend time with loved ones, friends, and family…because if you have just ONE of these, you’re already rich.

“The size of your success is measured by the strength of your desire; the size of your dream; and how you handle disappointment along the way.” – Robert Kiyosaki