With the threat of nuclear war greater than it’s been in decades, there are a select few who are LOVING the opportunities this threat brings with it. A nuclear holocaust is no reason to dump stocks!

Raise your hand if you remember doing nuclear bomb drills in school.

I do…

It didn’t last long, though. by the time I was in mid-elementary school, we had stopped doing it once the “Russian Threat” had passed–but for two years, when the alarm sounded, our teachers led us into the halls where there were no windows and we had to sit quietly with our eyes closed.

The thing is, I’m not even a Baby Boomer; I’m a Gen-Xer, and I still had to deal with the specter of nuclear war hanging over our heads.

I can remember when Russia (the Soviet Union at the time) was the biggest threat to the American way of life. The Cold War was a very REAL thing, and every time things started getting a little tense, the nightly news would bring up the infamous “nuclear option.”

However, since the fall of the Berlin Wall, we really haven’t heard too much about nuclear war–other than the little psychopath in North Korea who keeps forgetting he’s NOT a major threat, of course (remember when that false nuclear alarm in Hawaii went out a few years ago? That was terrible).

Of course, the fear of nuclear war has ALWAYS lingered, but I think I’m just at that age where I’ve seen too many false alarms to be worried this time around.

So, despite the fact that there are literally people calling for a ground war with Russia right now, it’s business as usual as far as I’m concerned.

And what’s funny is that I’m obviously not the only one who feels this way. While conducting my business-as-usual routine, I came across some information that made me stop and wonder how many other people don’t fear the bomb anymore.

Forge Ahead Through Fear and Worry

You can imagine my surprise when I read that BCA Research, a financial research company out of Canada, issued a report saying that there’s now a 10% chance of a nuclear holocaust! This is the kind of thing that requires further investigating.

For future reference, if you want to catch my attention, say that there’s a 1-in-10 chance that we’re going to have nuclear destruction on a global scale…

But if you want to KEEP my attention, explain why even under the fears of a nuclear war, investors should stay bullish on stocks and keep buying them up.

Ummmmm… what?

Look, I get it. A 10% chance of nuclear rain doesn’t exactly mean people should be panicking. I just found the juxtaposition of the two in correlation was a bit…odd.

Yet, here we are, and BCA Research is telling clients to “stay bullish” on stocks and “largely ignore existential risk” of civilization-destroying nuclear armageddon. Investments will become “irrelevant” if the Ukraine war leads to full-on nuclear bombardment, so why worry about it in the meantime.

The company’s chief global strategist, Peter Berezin, wrote, “Despite the risk of nuclear war, it makes sense to stay constructive on stocks over the next 12 months. If an ICBM [intercontinental ballistic missile] is heading your way, the size and composition of your portfolio becomes irrelevant. Thus, from a purely financial perspective, you should largely ignore existential risk.”

Here’s the thing…I can’t ignore or argue against the logic.

Keep Trading: You Can’t Change The Future

If you were to stop trading now based on fears of a nuclear launch, what good would it do?

If there is a nuclear war, it won’t matter how much money you have. Money would be worthless, even to survivors, so pulling back from the market doesn’t really help things if that situation arises. It just makes the intervening time worse for you.

However, if nuclear war doesn’t happen (and odds are good that it won’t), you’ll want to be sure your portfolio is intact and healthy, so it makes sense why BCA Research is encouraging investment.

Berezin says, “The risk of Armageddon has risen dramatically. Stay bullish on stocks over a 12-month horizon.”

That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep our eye on Ukraine to watch what Russia does, though. Berezin put into words what a lot of us were thinking when he said, “If Putin concludes that he has no future, the risk is that he will decide that no one else should have a future either.”

That’s the $68,000 question…

If Putin loses–and a lot of indicators coming out of Ukraine show that the Russians aren’t doing as well they hoped they would–he may just want to wipe the board.

The question is: will he? No one can say but the man himself.

Regardless, Berezin and BCA Research have the right idea.

We can’t control what happens between Russia and the rest of the world; we can only control what WE do, and keeping the status quo is a pretty good idea.

In fact, there are a LOT of opportunities presenting themselves right now that could bolster our portfolios.

“Nuclear weapons offer us nothing but a balance of terror, and a balance of terror is still terror.” – George Wald