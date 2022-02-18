While the quest of artificial intelligence (AI) is still underway, one company is driving the entire market forward–and making CRAZY money doing it.

“Come with me if you want to live.”

This iconic line was spoken by Kyle Reese in the first “Terminator” movie after the iconic machine played by Arnold Schwartzenegger had just attempted to murder Sarah Connor in the middle of a dance club.

As a child of the 80s, “The Terminator” left a lasting impression on me, as it did on many from my generation. The horrors of the far-off future dystopia of 2029 (which doesn’t seem that far off now, does it?) helped form our opinion of science, robotics, and cybernetics.

While these concepts were foreign to many in the Baby Boomer generation, thanks to films like “The Terminator,” “Robocop,” and the TV show “The Six Million Dollar Man,” these ideas were as familiar as the nose on our face to people my age.

It was these kinds of shows that inspired the “nerds” of my generation to get into the computer field and create the innovations that they saw up on the big screen.

These science fiction stories paved the way for the science that is being done today in a very real way.

However, there’s a drawback.

No GenXr will be able to read or talk about artificial intelligence (AI) without thinking of the potential horrors and atrocities that could be created by a completely sentient machine.

My Generation’s Problem With AI

Stories like “WestWorld,” “War Games,” “The Terminator,” “The Matrix” and others show us that while AI could be wondrous, it could also lead to humanity’s doom.

In “The Terminator,” the whole reason Kyle Reese was sent back in time was because the AI of Cyberdyne led to the defense system Skynet determining the best way to keep humans safe was to eradicate the species.

AI calculated that we were a danger and so, to protect us, it destroyed us.

I dare you to find a GenXr that doesn’t think of the word “Skynet” whenever they hear the term “AI.” It’s been drilled into our heads.

So you can imagine why my interest was piqued when I read that computer chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) had an INCREDIBLE Q4, with their data center bringing in 70% more revenue than the year before.

I get your confusion…

They make computer chips, so you’re probably wondering, “How is Nvidia anything like Cyberdyne in The Terminator? They aren’t researching AI.”

Well, the reason this story made my ears perk up is that Nvidia chips are powering the AI of other companies.

Their hardware is powering a broad spectrum of artificial intelligence services with everything from speech recognition to fraud detection, and Nvidia is the company they’re all turning to for their chip needs.

AI: A Money Maker For Nvidia

That’s why Nvidia’s revenue is up 70%, but that’s not the only place the company is making money.

Nvidia’s gaming business grew too–by almost 40%–and was mostly driven by sales of its latest video game chip.

The ONLY area where Nvidia seems to be slipping has been its auto division, which unfortunately saw a 14% drop in revenue.

But that has nothing to do with the company.

The reason that area saw a dip was that carmakers have been forced to cut back on production for all kinds of supply chain issues.

So, once things get straightened out, you can bet those numbers will be heading up again.

That being said, if you look at the Green Zone rating on Nvidia, you’ll see that at the moment it has a neutral score:

Now, as you can see, that’s mostly because of the company’s size and market cap, but I trust the ratings system more than I trust anybody’s opinion on the stock.

I just thought the story was interesting.

What was shocking to me was the fact that the company saw a DIP in share price after releasing their Q4 results. It’s really counterintuitive.

Maybe there are more GenX investors than I thought.

Maybe they see the Nvidia surge as nothing more than a precursor to Skynet and terminators.

Who knows?

What we do know is that AI is a viable industry, and there’s money to be made.

The question is…do we want to run that risk?

“John Connor: We’re not gonna make it, are we? Humans, I mean.

The Terminator: It’s in your nature to destroy yourselves.

John Connor: Yeah major drag, Huh?”