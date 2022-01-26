In the 21st Century, crypto is gaining steam and some athletes are even asking for their salaries to be digital–which may be a bad idea!

This may surprise a lot of people due to my history as a collegiate football player (Let’s go, UCF Knights!), but I don’t watch the sport.

I don’t watch the NFL, I don’t watch the NCAA, I don’t watch anything.

About 15 years ago, I had a “come to football Jesus” moment when I realized I was wasting too much emotional energy on games and teams that gave me absolutely NOTHING in return.

“But Shawn… what about pride? Doesn’t it give you a sense of pride when your team wins?”

No, as a matter of fact, it doesn’t. NOTHING I did contributed to that team’s success or failure.

They give me nothing…and I just sit and watch.

So, I decided to stop giving them anything in return.

I’m sure the Buffalo Bills and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame are doing just fine without my money or my moral support through my TV, so don’t feel too badly for them.

I know what you’re thinking about me right now…

And though I’d like to tell you that it’s NOT true…maybe it is.

A Sports Story For Crypto Fans

That being said, it’s rare that I’m even interested in a sports story these days. I was never the biggest fan of baseball or basketball either, so if it’s not a combat sport, I tend not to pay attention.

But every once in a while, my interest is piqued.

I just found out that Odell Beckham Jr., perennial all-star wide receiver for the LA Rams, decided to take part of his salary in Bitcoin when he signed his latest contract, and I found the idea intriguing.

As it turns out, Beckham had his entire 2021 salary converted into the cryptocurrency…all $750,000 worth.

At the time of this announcement, it was very forward-thinking. Crypto was soaring, and given then Millennials like Beckham are at the forefront of crypto popularity, it just seemed like a natural fit.

Of course, back in November, Bitcoin hit its all-time high of $69,000, so making that deal made a lot of sense.

The problem is Beckham didn’t factor in the volatility of cryptocurrency–and after DeFi’s Black Friday, the salary he was so proud to have converted into Bitcoin has taken a hit.

Three months ago, Bitcoin was sitting pretty at about $65,000; today, Bitcoin is hovering around $37,000, which means that Beckham’s $750,000 salary has been reduced by almost HALF!

Could you imagine?

Watching Bitcoin’s decline has been tough enough, but watching what happened on January 21st was just painful.

The only thing that could have saved Beckham was the time he made the conversion to crypto. It’s unknown whether Beckham moved the $750,000 in Bitcoin in one lump sum or over multiple conversions, so it’s actually a little difficult to figure out just how much the football star has lost.

But it could be even worse than imagined.

How Does It Get ANY Worse? Just Wait…

Why?

Because Beckham plays in California, one of the highest-taxed states in the union. That means his salary would already have been cut down by more than half due to federal and state income taxes taking a whopping 50.3% of his earnings.

Of his $750K base, factoring in the losses due to taxes and Bitcoin’s crash, Beckham is walking away with about $218,000.

That’s about $420,000 LESS than the league’s minimum.

Ouch…

Let’s you know that investing in crypto isn’t for the faint of heart.

However, when Bitcoin finds its footing again and is able to climb above $100K, as many experts think it can, Beckham will look like a genius despite having egg on his face for the time being.

I hope it works out for him, not because I’m a fan, but because I want crypto to make a comeback!

Mostly because I’m a good person that refuses to take joy in the misfortunes of others…

But also because I’ve got some skin in the game too, and I know how it feels to watch my money disappear.

I’m all heart, you know?

“There’s always going to be bumps in the road. There’s always going to be this and that, adversity. You just overcome it. It’s what I’ve done all my life.” – Odell Beckham, Jr.