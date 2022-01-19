If you hadn’t noticed, oil prices are high.

“No duh, Ryan,” you are likely saying to yourself.

This is the top-notch economic analysis I get paid for. You’re welcome.

As of this writing, oil is up to $85, due in part to a bombing in the United Arab Emirates, but mostly because of supply and demand imbalances.

Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs are projecting oil to reach $100 per barrel by the end of the year, so don’t expect gas prices to decline anytime soon.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

Although things may not be going swimmingly for commuters right now, investors have a chance to offset their gas pump losses with one particularly bullish stock.

Our Green Zone rating system lists Chevron Corporation (CVX) as “strong bullish,” which means we expect Chevron to outperform the market by 3x over the next 12 months.

According to Barron’s, “Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 1.1% to $87.46 a barrel Tuesday after peaking above the $88 mark Monday. The price of West Texas Intermediate was up 1.6% to $85.15 a barrel. Goldman Sachs, the U.S. bank, predicted Monday that oil worries about supply constraints came from the risk of a Russian attack on Ukraine, which added to concerns about the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to deliver on its production targets, recently increased to take into account rising global demand for crude.”

With a respectable rating of 83, Chevron is squarely in the Green Zone, which means we believe it is definitely worth purchasing (in our own humble opinion).

Chevron currently has an earnings per share of $5.17, a market cap of $221.954 billion, and a dividend of 4.78%, with a price to earning share of 21.74. It’s also a value stock, which means that low-valuation stocks tend to outperform high-valuation stocks.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas.

The Downstream segment comprises refining of crude oil into petroleum products; marketing of crude oil and refined products; transporting of crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car.

Hopefully, for oil investors, this is just a slick spot in the market, and stocks like Chevron will grow given time.

And according to our Green Zone rating, that is exactly what we expect to happen.