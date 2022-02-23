The Biden administration isn’t issuing any new permits for oil and gas drilling on federal land, and now gasoline prices are poised to top $4 per gallon.

“Just when I thought I was out… they PULL me back in!”

If you’re a fan of the “Godfather” movies or grew up in an Italian household where “Godfather” quotes were pretty much required learning, then you know the iconic line from the least-popular installment in the franchise, “Godfather III.”

In the movie, it was uttered by Michael Corleone, who was trying to go legitimate and get out of organized crime.

However, events were aligning against his quest for legitimacy and he kept being forced to tap his mob roots and resources.

I have to admit, I’ve said this line many times over the years.

I said it when I was trying to retire from pro wrestling but kept getting calls from promoters who wanted to book me…

I said it when I was trying to sell my publishing company and kept getting new jobs…

And I said it when I was trying to stop teaching jiu-jitsu at other schools but kept getting offers to teach for higher prices.

It’s Hard Keeping Politics Out Of It

It’s just one of those lines that has become synonymous with trying to quit something and not being able to.

Today, I’m saying it again. Even though I try extremely hard not to write about politics anymore, financial news can often be shaped and steered by political moves.

I keep thinking I’m out… but they keep pulling me back in.

This time, it’s the soaring gas prices all over the world that’s dragged me back into politics.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine seems to get closer and closer to invasion and wreaks havoc upon the global economy, the price of oil getting a huge boost, topping $100 per barrel for the first time since 2012.

Why is this political?

Well, because a lot of what President Joe Biden has done since he’s come into office has affected the price of oil, which in turn affects the price of EVERYTHING that needs to be transported somewhere.

Higher oil prices mean higher gas prices, which means higher shipping charges, which leads to higher prices for the goods that we pay for at the cash register.

But what has he done?

Well, one of the very first things Biden did when he assumed the office was shut down the Keystone XL pipeline that would take oil from Alberta, Canada down to Nebraska, where the crude could then be taken to market.

It was a good arrangement for all involved, save for the Native Americans whose lands the pipeline ran through. The locals felt it would leave them open to many health hazards, and this resulted in numerous pipeline protests.

Things were getting close to being done when Biden assumed office, and then he nixed the permits for the pipeline itself, ending thousands of jobs and cutting the US off from oil supplies from our northern neighbor.

Then, not too long after that, Biden ended any new permits for fracking on federal land.

On both of these days, the presidential announcements sent oil future prices through the roof.

We knew it was coming, and we thought we could handle it. There were so many opportunities for growth that we were fine with paying a little more for gas.

However, that was when things were a bit less contentious around the globe.

Now, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could change everything–so maybe it’s time to rethink some of these policies, right?

But is that what the president is going to do?

Nope.

It was just revealed that the Biden administration is delaying the issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, and experts are saying that it’s a move that could send the already high gas prices (almost $4 a gallon) even higher.

It’s Time To Open The Flood Gates

This announcement came from the Interior Department, warning of delays in new drilling permits after a federal district judge from Louisiana recently blocked the administration’s method for assessing how its permit approvals affect climate change.

Oh boy…

Of course, some officials said the delays would have minimal short-term impact on domestic oil and gas production in part because drillers already have thousands of unused permits they can tap.

The problem is that, with prices soaring, oil companies have been reluctant to reinvest their money into production and have been pushing the record profits back to investors rather than lower prices.

That’s a problem that Kevin Book, managing director of research firm ClearView Energy Partner, says will change. “Oil and gas producers buy leases as options, not obligations. As we close in on $100 a barrel it is a safe bet that those leases are going to get used.”

But the court system and the Executive Branch need to figure this stuff out before gas gets so expensive that we won’t be able to buy a meal without having to take out a loan.

That’s obviously sarcasm – but for some, that may not be far off.

High oil prices could send our economy into a tailspin.

It’s time to open the floodgates and let that black gold flow.

Come on, man…

“When coal came into the picture, it took about 50 or 60 years to displace timber. Then, crude oil was found, and it took 60, 70 years, and then natural gas. So it takes 100 years or more for some new breakthrough in energy to become the dominant source. Most people have difficulty coming to grips with the sheer enormity of energy consumption.” – Rex Tillerson