They say the Metaverse is going to change everything about the way we live…but that doesn’t make it any easier to understand.

To those who are still struggling to properly conceptualize the whole idea of the Metaverse, I feel your pain.

It’s still hard for me, a guy who tracks the markets for a living, to understand how a virtual world can be a viable technological proposal, much less a profitable investment strategy.

However, I am getting there…slowly. Very slowly.

I had an “ok, boomer” moment recently when researching the Metaverse for my own understanding…only this time, I was the Boomer, and at just 33 years old!

The following quote on CNBC hit me hard:

“The problem a lot of people have is that there are generations that have a difficult time attributing value to things that are digital, that you can’t hold and that don’t have weight. The younger generation has no issue with it. Like with NFTs, blockchain technology allows for something to be digital, irreplaceable, and scarce. You can hold it, store it, display it and sell it.”

Ouch! Apparently I’ve just been reassigned to the “older generation” having a hard time understanding the Metaverse.

That hurts!

But I’m not writing this as a first-person journal entry about what offends me. Instead, I’m using myself as an example here, because I am sure many of you, my fellow Money Movers, are having similar issues grasping the yet-to-be-realized omnipotence of the Metaverse.

Maybe you’re in that older generation, or maybe you’re like me, a (relatively) young person who still just doesn’t get it.

We’ll get the promised land together, Money Movers.

Here’s what helped me start to get the idea…

Although the Metaverse is digital, the finances behind it are definitely real…and they’re very impressive.

For example, last year, $500 million was invested in Metaverse real estate. That’s right, real estate…in a fake world. People spent fortunes on mansions they’ll never physically visit, furnishing them with things they’ll never physically sit on. Life truly is stranger than science fiction now.

According to CNBC, “Sales of real estate in the metaverse topped $500 million last year and could double this year, according to investors and analytics firms.

Real estate sales on the four major metaverse platforms reached $501 million in 2021, according to MetaMetric Solutions. Sales in January topped $85 million, the metaverse data provider said. It projects that at this pace sales could reach nearly $1 billion in 2022.”

Welcome to the Twilight Zone!

Companies like Walmart and Facebook Meta, and even celebrities like Snoop Dog, are all betting big on the metaverse.

In essence, although there is no specific definition of the metaverse, it is generally described as a place made of constantly evolving virtual worlds that continue to exist on their own, even when no one is playing in the virtual world.

Think of those augmented reality goggles that look ridiculous. AR tech combines the digital and physical worlds, but beyond that, the Metaverse doesn’t even require that those spaces be exclusively accessed via VR or AR.

Another aspect of the Metaverse is how it interacts with digital currency.

In some versions of the Metaverse, you can take a virtual item like clothes and cars from one platform to another, just like how, in the real world, you can buy a sweatshirt from a store and wear it to a restaurant.

As Wired Magazine put it, “Right now, most platforms have virtual identities, avatars, and inventories that are tied to just one platform, but a Metaverse might allow you to create a persona that you can take everywhere as easily as you can copy your profile picture from one social network to another.”

That’s on the verge of creating a whole continuous digital identity!

And with all the money rolling in because of it, there’s ample reason to pay attention to what’s going on.

So, while I realize that this is still clear as mud, I’m getting there…slowly.

And if a guy like me can do it…maybe you can too.

See you on the next edition of my Meta Journey.

Boomer, out!!!