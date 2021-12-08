Just when Pfizer thought they were out, the Omicron variant of COVID pulled them right back in…

Just when you thought the pandemic is nearing its conclusion, a new variant emerges and sets us back to square one. This time it’s Omicron—sounding like the worst Transformer ever— that has some health experts and investors worried.

And that means that vaccine makers like Pfizer must feel like Michael Corleone in Godfather Part 3. Just when they thought they were out…the newest variant brings them back in.

For that reason, our Green Zone rating remains “strongly bullish” on Pfizer, one of the driving forces behind the COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition to the push for booster shots and a potential new vaccine to target Omicron, Pfizer is a massive drugmaker that can leverage large economies of scale to produce new drugs, including several patent-protected drugs, and the company possesses a strong cash flow.

Add to that the latest study from Pfizer and their vaccine partner BioNTech SE, which found that, in initial lab studies, a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine may be needed to treat the Omicron variant, and you’ve got the potential for big booster shot-induced sales increases globally.

And according to Pfizer, they could potentially produce a new Omicron-specific vaccine as early as March of 2022.

However, expert opinions are mixed on the severity of the new variant.

Some doomsayers like Dr. Leong Hoe believe that “Omicron will likely overwhelm the whole world” in the coming months.

However, one of the doctors credited with discovering the Omicron variant says the media’s vast overreaction is unwarranted.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee told Reuters that the hype “that’s been created currently out there in the media and worldwide doesn’t correlate with the clinical picture.” She added, “It doesn’t warrant to just cut us off from traveling and bans South Africa as if we are the villains in the whole process—should not be like that.”

Dr. Coetzee said that so far those who she has observed infected with omicron were showing mild symptoms and that “there’s no reason for panicking as we don’t see severely ill patients.”

Coetzee said that “I also checked with the hospital, some of the hospitals in my area, and one of the biggest hospitals they only have one patient currently that’s COVID-positive on a ventilator, and they don’t even know whether it’s COVID — you know, it’s Delta, or whether it is Omicron-related.”

The leader of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkensgasong, implored people to be patient and to “give us some time…it’s very early.” He added: “It’s a separate lineage from the UK and South Africa.”

But regardless of the severity of the omicron variant, Pfizer is in a strong position to grow going forward given its large portfolio of drugs and more that are reportedly in the pipeline.

That is why we remain “strongly bullish” on Pfizer.