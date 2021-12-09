With COVID exacerbating supply chain issues, there seems to be a shortage of absolutely EVERYTHING, including the thing that mobile technology needs most.

The market is soaring, and it seems like we’re hitting new highs on an almost daily basis.

However, the fact that inflation is ALSO soaring really throws a monkey wrench into the works. While keeping interest rates low is keeping Wall Street happy, it’s quickly starting to send Main Street into the crapper.

Household goods are way more expensive than they used to be, and that’s not to mention the fact that gas prices are going through the roof too—and if the Federal Reserve doesn’t do something quick, we’re ALL going to be in deep doo-doo before too long.

However, due to all of the factors in play right now—the supply chain issues, COVID, inflation, and political strife, among others—the market is in flux.

But that doesn’t mean that people aren’t making money.

In fact, there are some industries that would be fine if NOTHING changed…

But it seems that one of the hottest sectors right now will be on fire REGARDLESS of what happens, which is why Ryan James and I have been writing about it so extensively.

The Hottest Sector On Wall Street?

Semiconductor companies were killing it earlier this week.

If I could tell you exactly why this sector was on fire, I would—but there’s too much going on to pinpoint exactly what sparked Tuesday’s epic run.

We’ve got the obvious supply and demand issues.

We’ve also got a new agreement between the US, Taiwan, and China that will get more semiconductors out, and we’ve got rumors of Alibaba getting into the semiconductor business.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

There are many other things occurring both in and around the industry that could all be contributing to the stock explosion.

So, instead of wondering WHAT is making it move, let’s talk about WHY it’s moving.

The simple fact of the matter is, without semiconductor chips, the electronics industry would collapse…and I mean that quite literally

There would be nothing these companies could do if today were the last day that microchips were being produced. They’re absolutely essential to almost EVERY single piece of technology that uses a computer.

From smartphones and tablets to cars and rockets, semiconductors are what make it all possible.

That’s what makes almost ANY company that creates these little marvels as close to a “sure thing” as you can get in the everchanging market.

Look At All Of These Winners!

Across the board, semiconductors KILLED it on Tuesday when the unprecedentedly high demand and the tragically short supply collided in a superstorm of profits for the industry.

Seriously, just look at this list of movers and shakers in the industry yesterday as put out by MarketWatch:

Incredible, right?

However, there’s a problem: they’re missing one name on that list.

Last week, Adam O’Dell and Charles Sizemore had a semiconductor company on the Green Zone Fortunes Hot List— Onto Innovation (ONTO) —that came to our attention with a score of 90 on the GZF ratings system.

Here’s their rating for reference:

Now, for some reason, ONTO didn’t make it onto MarketWatch’s radar…but if it had, it would have been in the top three thanks to ONTO’s 6.6% spike on Tuesday.

Regardless, this is a sector to keep an eye on.

“People usually compare the computer to the head of the human being. I would say that hardware is the bone of the head, the skull. The semiconductor is the brain within the head. The software is the wisdom. And data is the knowledge.” – Masayoshi Son