Major restaurant/fast-food chains have been competing for chicken sandwich dominance for nearly three years…and just when it seemed like things were calming down, Panera Bread has rekindled the feud!

As if there weren’t enough chicken sandwiches already in the running—Chick-fil-a, Popeyes, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s, to name a few—Panera Bread has introduced its own version of the sandwich for consideration in the Chicken Sandwich Wars.

The ceasefire initiated by Popeyes in July of 2021 just came to end!

Thanks, Panera!

The New Chicken Contender

Panera has announced that, starting March 30, their cafes will be rolling out two chicken sandwiches that weigh in at 4.25 oz. Both will consist of white meat chicken breast and aioli on a brioche roll. The Signature Sandwich contains parmesan crisps and emerald greens, and the Spicy Sandwich contains crispy pickle chips and spicy buffalo sauce.

Yum!

Panera’s Chief Brand and Concept Officer, Eduardo Luz, upped the trash-talking game, throwing shade at the other combatants in the Chicken Sandwich Wars.

Luz said, “We respect everybody out there, but our game is about elevation–the best food you can eat for people who care about what they’re putting into their systems. We don’t see ourselves in that frame of reference of QSR. There is nothing out there of this quality. This sandwich is a work of art.”

Oh dang! This sh** just got real!

The sandwich had better be good because Panera is charging twice what its nearest chicken competitors (KFC, Popeyes, and McDonald’s) are charging.

A chicken sandwich will cost you a whopping $10.99 at Panera. I mean, come on, the rent is already too damn high, and now Panera is charging $10.99 for a chicken sandwich?!?

Let me guess, next they’re going to tell us that gas will cost over $4.00 a gallon?

Oh, that’s right, that’s already happened. My bad.

The Chicken Sandwich Wars skyrocketed to viral fame when Popeyes launched their version of the chicken sandwich in 2019, which started the chain reaction of competitors ranging from McDonalds to KFC to up their chicken sandwich game.

The introduction of the Popeyes sandwich was to the chicken wars what the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand was to World War I.

Ok, well, maybe that is a tad bit of an exaggeration…or is it? You be the judge.

Everyone has their opinion on which one is best.

On a personal note, if anyone cares, I myself don’t notice much difference between any of the competitor sandwiches, with the exception of the wimpy Taco Bell chicken sandwich. The taco chain should stick to making tacos and burritos.

And now Panera Bread is vying to be the undisputed champion of the chicken sandwich chains.

May the odds be forever in their favor!

If you can’t get enough of the Chicken Sandwich Wars, here is a fun video recapping the conflict.

Enjoy!