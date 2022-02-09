As its publicity crisis gets worse, Peloton has removed CEO John Foley and issued massive job cuts. Will this effect plans to sell off the company?

The company famous for producing stationary bikes is struggling and has been for some time. How bad are they struggling, you ask?

Good question. While it might be hard to quantify, they did just let CEO John Foley go and then cut 2,800 jobs.

Foley's departure led to stocks of Peloton jumping back up to $37,

And Foley is the founder of Peloton, so that doubly hurts.

CNBC reported, “The company slashed its full-year financial targets, as it continues to lose money. Peloton said it expects to achieve at least $800 million in annual cost savings and it will cut planned capital expenditures by roughly $150 million this year. As part of these efforts, about 20% of its corporate workforce, or about 2,800 people, will lose their jobs.”

There is, however, one little impediment to Peloton being sold to the likes of Amazon or Nike: John Foley.

Despite being let go from his CEO job, Foley still has a large voting stake in the company, so that means that any move to sell would have to be approved by the man they just fired.

