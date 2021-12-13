There are some good reasons for stock to lose value and then there are some very BAD ones—but what happened to Peloton is almost unforgivably stupid.

Look, we get it…No matter how many times people are told to avoid trading on emotions, there are still plenty of investors who will do EXACTLY that.

It’s like everything you say about investing smartly… investing with a plan… investing with a system…doesn’t even register. People experiencing strong emotions will still just go off the deep end at a moment’s notice.

It’s sort of annoying…

You want to sort of shake these people and say, “STOP! What are you doing?! When you make decisions like this, you’re going to regret it!”

However, I don’t even think this would stop them.

If you’re an emotional person, you’re going make for an emotional investor—and while I may not like it, there’s nothing I can do about it other than whine and complain and hope you fix it yourself.

Quit Trading On Emotions!

However, emotionally-driven, knee-jerk reactions in the stock market can have a lasting, widespread effect on more than just individual portfolios.

These emotional outbursts can truly bring an otherwise successful company to its knees.

For example, look what just happened to Peloton Interactive (PTON).

Now, for those that don’t know, Peloton is a brand of exercise equipment that incorporates video training with its products. You can walk around London or you can take a spin class with a highly-touted instructor all from the comfort of your own home.

Peloton was one of the big winners of the pandemic, and they saw their shares climb from $19.72 in March of 2020 to $162.72 just 9 months later as the American public looked for new ways to stay in shape without having to leave the house.

That’s a gain of 825%.

However, as the world opened up and people started going back to gyms, the company has seen a steady decline over the past year, falling from that $162.72 down to a more realistic price of about $43 per share.

However, something ridiculous happened this week.

While Peloton shares were on a bit of a run—priced at around $46 on December 8th—investors woke up on December 9th to an almost 5% drop in share prices and then watched their nightmare get even worse as shares bottomed out at $37.75.

Why did this stock drop almost 19% from Wednesday to Friday?

A friggin’ TV show.

In the latest episode of HBO’s “Sex and the City,” one of the characters had a heart attack and died while riding a Peloton bike.

The DUMBEST Reason To Dump Peloton

Since the airing of that episode, Peloton shares have fallen like they were pushed off a cliff.

The only thing that’s changed since the stock prices were high was the airing of that episode, proving once again that no matter how many times you tell people not to trade on emotions, they don’t listen.

It’s criminal, really…but there’s NOTHING anybody can do.

It’s such a ridiculous situation that Peloton had to put out a statement through a cardiologist, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, to explain how riding the Peloton most likely helped DELAY the heart attack that killed the character.

Dr. Steinbaum, who works for Peloton on its Health & Wellness Advisory Council said the character’s history of cardiac arrest would have put him at higher risk of a heart attack and the Peloton bike most likely kept him alive longer than not riding it.

However, that really doesn’t matter now. The damage has been done.

Investors and the company alike have lost profits and value due to a fictional character dying on a nonsense TV show

If that’s not the DUMBEST reason for a stock to lose value, I don’t know what is.

You can lead a horse to water…but you definitely can’t make it drink.

Emotion is as emotion does, and it’s unfortunate that this company and its investors had to pay the price for an emotional outburst.

Oh well. Maybe it’s time to buy on the dip, huh?

Good luck to all those this stupidity has affected. As my grandfather would say, “Them’s the breaks.”

“Man may have discovered fire, but women discovered how to play with it.” – Carrie Bradshaw