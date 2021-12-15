One of the biggest names in the pharmaceutical industry has just revealed a new weapon to fight against COVID-19…but will it be enough to ease fears of the virus?

For a lot of us, Pfizer (PFE) isn’t best known for being one of the progenerates of the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer’s original claim to fame is being the creator of the “little blue pill” that’s helped thousands upon thousands of men with erectile dysfunction.

However, over the past year, Pfizer has become famous for being much more than just the creator of Viagra.

They’ve become a leader in the pharmaceutical industry by securing a spot as one of the “Big Three” manufacturers of the coronavirus vaccines, along with Moderna (MRNA) and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ)—and the bottom lines of all three companies reflect this fact.

For more than a year, the vaccine has been a tool to fight against COVID – especially for the elderly or those who have pre-existing conditions and/or the immunocompromised.

However, even though the tool has been reasonably effective…it’s not a solution.

Unfortunately, the vaccine has a short shelf-life and a rapidly-decreasing efficacy rate, and the longer the pandemic has gone on, the less effective the shots become.

And that’s not even to mention the fact that it doesn’t seem to be effective against the new variants that have emerged every six months.

With the pandemic nearing the start of its third year, it seems we need another weapon to help us in the fight…

And Pfizer may have found it.

Pfizer’s New Weapon Against COVID

A little over a month ago, Pfizer confirmed to the world that they have created an antiviral pill that was effective against COVID-19, making it one of the first COVID therapeutics offered by the mainstream medical world.

This discovery is a big one, and it’s also long overdue, as many people feel that this solution should have been the focus rather than the vaccine…but hindsight is always 20/20.

But regardless of what we should have been doing, this is where we are now, and we’ll just have to roll with it. While the world has been waiting to hear more, Pfizer has been diligently testing their new discovery, and they just revealed something spectacular.

The full results of Pfizer’s 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus. The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.

This is HUGE!

But there’s more!

During the same release, Pfizer revealed that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears up to 90% effective against the omicron variant.

This is an INCREDIBLE development!

A separate laboratory testing shows the drug retains its potency against the omicron variant, which many experts had predicted. The latest variant seems to be less intense than the previous strains of the virus, and Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a manmade version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce itself.

This is welcome news, and investors seem to agree. Pfizer stock has been soaring ever since news of the breakthrough began circulating earlier this week.

This Is Great…But It Gets Better!

Shares were up 6% from Friday’s close on Monday, which is a nice little boost, and shares were trending even higher today.

However, I’ve got even MORE good news about Pfizer.

Not only is Pfizer changing the way we treat COVID, but their score on the Green Zone Fortunes rating system can be highlighted with one word: Bullish.

For a company this size, Pfizer has an incredible score of 84

If you’re familiar with the GZF rating system, then you realize that this doesn’t happen all that often to companies of this size.

Here, see for yourself:

When you combine the fact that Pfizer’s COVID pill is looking more and more promising with the high GZF rating score, you’ve got the recipe for an all-but-guaranteed winner.

It may be time to give Pfizer (PFE) a closer look if you don’t own any.

There seems to be a LOT of money on the table for those who want to grab it.

“Medical science has proven time and again that when the resources are provided, great progress in the treatment, cure, and prevention of disease can occur.” – Michael J. Fox