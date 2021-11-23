The Thanksgiving travel season is upon us, and airlines are seeing a spike in demand as the Holiday season kicks off.

Americans will be using planes, trains, and automobiles to make it home to gorge themselves on turkey and pumpkin pie.

If you are traveling, hopefully you don’t get stuck next to a guy like the character played by John Candy in Plains, Trains, and Automobiles.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, around 2 million people are expected to fly from Nov. 19 through Nov. 28, passenger traffic would just 9% pre-pandemic in 2019.

The TSA also said that 2.24 million passengers passed through security on November 19, which is more than any time since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Traffic levels over the past week averaged 86.5% of the same period in 2019.

However, although passenger numbers are once again on the rise, the global airline industry is not expected to be profitable in 2022, with a combined net loss of $12 billion.

Worldwide travel demand is estimated to rise 18 percent in 2021 to 40 percent of 2019 levels, but these gains won’t make the airlines substantially more profitable.

That is why our Green Zone Rating system has American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Airlines in the “high risk” or “bearish” categories.

Our Green Zone rating for United Airlines is “high risk.”

Negative Factors (Bottom 20%)

Delta Airlines is also “high risk.”

And we are “bearish” on American Airlines.

Regardless, for anyone not investing in airlines right now, the Holiday season is looking up. So, if you’re taking a plane, train, or automobile, have a great Thanksgiving. And safe travels!