It seems that people have been looking at cryptocurrency as a way to get rich FAST… but what if it’s really about the long game?

They say hindsight is 20/20…

What that basically means is that we have no idea if the decisions we’re making in the moment are the RIGHT decisions. We’ll only ever know if they were right after the passage of time.

In December of 1941, I’m sure the Japanese government thought it was a good idea to bomb Pearl Harbor in an attempt to nullify the American presence in the Pacific. In hindsight, they figured out just how big of a mistake it was to awaken that sleeping giant.

However, sometimes we do make the right decisions.

But in cases where you’ve got the proverbial “gut feeling” and act on instinct, the choice you make often pays off…like Tom Brady going to Tampa Bay in 2020 and winning another Super Bowl.

Sure, there were many that thought it was a bad idea to bring an aging veteran in, but looking back, those critics had to eat their words when the Buccs became Super Bowl champions for only the second time in the team’s history.

Right now, a lot of people–especially newbies like me–are looking at cryptocurrency and thinking that getting involved was a big mistake.

So will hindsight prove us wrong?

A Different View Of Crypto

Now, I know I only put $100 on the line, but I’m still down almost 50% on my investment.

That stings a little…

What’s worse is that without the benefit of hindsight, I don’t know whether I made a bad decision with the coins I bought or with the time I bought them.

Regardless, it got me thinking: have I been looking at cryptocurrencies all wrong?

Maybe instead of looking at them as fast money makers, I should be viewing them as more of a long-term prospect.

Now, I know that’s a contrarian way of looking at cryptos, but there is some precedent here….or at least a somewhat-established consensus because I found someone that is thinking the same thing.

One of the early Bitcoin investors, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, seems to hold a similar view that crypto, rather than being a get-rich-quick vehicle, may be about the long game with Blockchain.

Saylor said, “My time horizon is a decade or more. People buy Bitcoin because they want to buy an asset they understand that might have value in 100 years. The truth is there is no security trading on the NASDAQ of the New York Stock Exchange right now that you can understand 100 years from now.”

It makes sense, right? I’d be surprised if half of the companies on the NASDAQ will be around 100 years from now.

But if crypto continues to grow and stick around (which I guess depends on the world governments and their insatiable need to regulate it), 100 years from now, Bitcoin will be Bitcoin, Ethereum will be Ethereum, and so on.

The cool thing is that this isn’t just lip service from Saylor; he truly believes that Bitcoin is a strong asset and is putting his money where his mouth is.

A True Believer In Bitcoin

His company, MicroStrategy, revealed this week it purchased 660 Bitcoins for about $25 million during the worst month in Bitcoin’s history, paying an average price per coin of $37,865.

That means the company now holds 125,051 Bitcoins valued at about $4.8 billion. That’s certainly not chump change.

Taking a page out of the contrarian handbook, MicroStrategy bought when the market was at its lowest (not cheapest, just the worst time), because there’s no better time than when blood is in the streets.

However, it hasn’t been all rainbows and unicorns for Saylor and company. MicroStrategy was forced to book a $146.6 million digital asset impairment charge in Q4 due to the crash and drop in value of its Bitcoin holdings.

However, for Saylor, that may be money well spent if he’s right about Bitcoin’s comeback (and if you look now, you’ll see that it’s starting to make another climb). He said, “Clearly it would be better if there were fair value accounting for publicly traded companies. If we ever see a transition from indefinite intangible to fair value accounting that would be a catalyst for more corporate action of Bitcoin.”

Way to make a case, Mike…and I hope you’re right, because I’d sure like to see my money come back! So would a lot of people.

But I have no choice. I can’t sell any of my cryptos at this much of a loss.

I’m going to do the same thing I would do if it had been stocks that dropped hard. I’ll move them to the hold-and-pray column instead of the buy-and-sell column.

This ain’t my first rodeo…

So, it looks like I’ll wait.

Though I hope I don’t have to wait 100 years. I don’t think I’ll make it that long.

“​​The best investment you can make is an investment in yourself… The more you learn, the more you’ll earn.” – Warren Buffett