Sure, some analysts and economists are feeling good about the economy in 2022—but if you aren’t prepared for higher-than-ever risks, you might be in trouble.

Remember how many people said that 2020 was the worst year on record?

Getting slapped across the face with a global pandemic, isolation from friends and family, being forced to stay indoors, and, to top it all off, a presidential election that was wrought with controversy?

Yeah, 2020 was bad.

However, personally, 2021 was worse for me. I don’t need to go into details, but I’d rather live through ten more 2020s than one more 2021.

However, at the end of December, the hope has started coming back around like it does every year.

Hope that a new year will bring new opportunities and better times with better memories—which I had in 2020, but watched slip away with each new bad development of 2021.

That does not mean I’m giving up hope for 2022…but I’m definitely going to be a lot more realistic with my expectations for the new year.

2022 could be the greatest year on record…or it could be the worst. A LOT of that isn’t in our hands. The geopolitical landscape, the weird financial environment, more COVID variants, and countless other factors lead to an air of uncertainty.

But that’s not the same as an air of hopelessness.

What To Watch Out For

Many analysts and economists are predicting 2022 will be a stellar year for our economy, and I sincerely hope they’re right!

Nobody wants a repeat of 2008 or the snail-paced recovery that followed.

But these same analysts and economists that are looking forward to 2022 would be the FIRST to tell you that it’ll also be a precariously balanced year for the economy, with things poised to go bad at any moment.

So, there are a few threats to your future financial success, and if you don’t acknowledge them, you’re doing yourself a huge disservice.

The biggest threat to your portfolio in MY opinion is undoubtedly inflation.

To be more specific, higher and prolonged inflation, as the Federal Reserve has hinted at easing the tension by hiking interest rates and tapering the buying of bonds.

But if the Fed doesn’t act at the right time, we could find ourselves in an era of prolonged inflation.

With the issues we’re facing with logistics and supply chain shortages, geopolitical pressure with Russia and Ukraine could trigger an even worse situation, pushing the global economy into a state of stagflation, which would be terrible for the entire world.

However, tied to that inflation is the danger of the Federal Reserve acting TOO fast with too many changes, which could lead to economic catastrophe for MILLIONS of Americans.

If Jerome Powell winds up raising the rates just three times next year while signaling more hikes to come, it’ll most likely lead to a new recession.

If you’re not keeping your eye on how those Fed meetings are going, you’d better start, because much of 2022 will be based on what happens in that room.

(For a more in-depth look at what the Fed has in store for 2022 so far, CLICK HERE.)

Will This Pandemic EVER End?

Finally, the specter floating above all our heads is still that pesky COVID-19 virus.

Right now, it seems politicians all over the globe are freaking out over Omicron, the newest strain to hit the population, even though most reports claim this variant is much milder than the original or the Delta strain, with fewer related health complications.

However, that doesn’t mean that fear of more lockdowns, hospitalizations, and deaths won’t take its toll on the economy.

All of these things are, as I said earlier, precariously balanced, and we should be keeping a close eye on how these things shape up, or else we might find ourselves holding the bag.

The team here at Money Moves will be doing our best to stay abreast of these situations, and we’ll relay any and all information that may put your portfolio in danger the moment we hear anything—but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be keeping your eyes open as well.

Many hands make light work, and it’s all-hands-on-deck for at least the next six months.

We’re a team…and we need to look out for each other.

“The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it.” – Thucydides