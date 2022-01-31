While crypto has dropped by 23% since the beginning of 2022, that doesn’t mean digital currency is dead! In fact, here’s PROOF it’s alive and kicking.

Any fellow zombie fans out there?

While my love of the genre has dropped off a bit since zombies went mainstream (thanks, Walking Dead), in the early days the “living dead” were always my favorite monsters.

My love for them was simple: zombies were the first horror creature to ever truly scare the crap out of me. If there’s ever to be a REAL monster, one could easily make the case for it being zombies. How it can happen is a debated subject within zombie fiction, but there are a handful of options. Science–be it natural disease or man-made abomination–could produce them, or supernatural events like Judgment Day could see the dead rising from their graves.

So yeah, in my mind, zombies could be real under the right circumstances.

I can remember my FIRST zombie movie. When I was 12 years old, my mom let me rent “Day of the Dead,” the third film by the movie genre’s creator, George A. Romero.

I had nightmares for weeks, and it created a primal fear within me that I’ve never truly understood but couldn’t shy away from either.

From there, I watched and read as much zombie fiction as I could.

But then, due to the popularity of zombie TV shows like “The Walking Dead,” zombies became mainstream and my excitement for them began to fade (it’s a flaw of mine to quit liking things when they become popular).

Crypto Crawls Out Of Its Grave

However, there’s always going to be a part of me that truly loves this genre of horror, which is probably why I’ve enjoyed drawing comparisons between a zombie apocalypse and the current state of cryptos.

Over the past few months, cryptos have been slaughtered… but like every zombie drama, death is only the beginning.

Despite the damage that has been done, cryptos keep limping along like the shuffling zombie hordes coming to eat you alive.

However, unlike zombies…cryptos really aren’t dead.

In fact, there’s proof that they’re alive and kicking. What we’re experiencing in the crypto market may be nothing more than a temporary bump in the road.

The crypto exchange startup FTX recently announced that it’s raised an additional $400 million in capital from large investors like SoftBank, Paradigm, Tiger Global, and the Ontario Teachers’ Plan Pension Board, giving the upstart platform a valuation of a whopping $32 billion.

While the consumer market has taken a shellacking, the DeFi’s volatility has yet to affect the fortunes of those crypto companies seeking to raise venture capital.

In fact, in 2021, crypto startups grabbed a record in VC funds, with estimates coming in around $33 billion.

FTX alone raised its valuation by $7 billion since its last funding round in October and saw a 60% increase in its user base and now averages $14 billion in daily trading volume.

Grabbing another $400 million in funding is no easy task…especially when this new round of massive funding comes less than a week after the company’s US arm, FTX.US, announced a capital raise of $400 million, putting them in elite company when it comes to exchanges.

Cryptos: Not A Zombie, But A Phoenix

Why do VCs continue to flock to FTX?

It may have something to do with what they’ve got in the works.

The company recently launched its own $2 billion venture capital fund for “cryptocurrency and Web3 adoption,” all headed by venture capitalist and experienced investor Amy Wu, who once served as a partner with Lightspeed Ventures, where her investments focused on crypto, gaming, and consumer sectors.

That’s a HUGE development…but not as big as FTX launching its own NFT marketplace.

Because while cryptos have taken a hammering as of late, the NFT market is still as healthy as ever, and FTX offering consumers the chance to buy NFTs through their exchange is a smart move.

Now, if crypto were dead, do you really think that VCs would be throwing $400 million at it?

No, crypto is alive and kicking and will most likely make a comeback sooner rather than later.

That makes digital currency more like a phoenix rising from the ashes than a zombie limping along looking for braaaaaaaaaaains.

Isn’t that a much nicer mental picture?

“In order to rise from its own ashes, a Phoenix first must burn.” ― Octavia Butler