Bad Chart of the Day: Prudential Bancorp Is in Trouble

Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PBIP), operates as a holding company for Prudential Bank.

Our experts are warning that the stock recently broke below its trendline and is headed for a sizeable drop!

There are also some concerns about the bank’s fundamentals.

The bank recently reported a return on equity of only 2.2% versus the median industry average of 7.1%.

This is a concern because return of equity (ROE) is a key measure of a company’s profitability.

Short term, we anticipate a 10% decline in its share price.

If the bank’s fundamentals continue to deteriorate, the drop could be much worse in the coming months. We will keep you updated as the situation develops.

