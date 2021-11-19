The markets have a dirty little secret that many on Wall Street hate to acknowledge: even in crisis, we can still make money.

The fact that even a world in chaos presents opportunities to make money tends not to sit too well with many investors…

But regardless, there are investment opportunities to be found even in the worst of times.

Baron Rothschild famously said, “Buy when there’s blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own.”

And he wasn’t wrong.

Strife leads to opportunity—sometimes even more than peace—and those that ignore this fact about the markets will find themselves on the outside looking in when the less morally conflicted are making money hand-over-fist.

And as anyone who’s been paying attention can see, we’re in a crisis right now.

If you haven’t noticed, there are a disturbing number of empty store shelves across the US right now, and the ones that are stocked up are seeing higher prices on EVERYTHING.

Crisis Opens Other Opportunities

This crisis is multifaceted.

From rising gas prices to COVID protocols, from worker shortages to supply chain issues, the American economy is facing some uphill battles.

People are hurting, paying more at the pump and more at the checkout line as inflation begins to raise its ugly head. It’s safe to say that there is blood in the streets – and yes, some of it is our very own.

But despite the dark clouds looming on the horizon…now might be the perfect time to buy.

But what exactly should we be buying? How can we take advantage of this bleak economic landscape instead of watching our retirement dwindle away to nothing? Moreover, how do we do it without feeling like total heels that lack a moral compass?

Well, when it comes to investing during a crisis, the idea is to try and invest in companies that are helping get us OUT of the crisis (or, at the very least, companies that are keeping people employed during harder times).

Here’s the best part…

Most investors already have this in mind, as those companies tend to be some of the biggest movers on Wall Street.

Don’t believe me?

Look at the transportation and logistics industries right now…

It’s on a run, and that’s mostly because of supply and demand. There is a dwindling supply of trucks and drivers at the moment, meaning the industry is charging premium prices for transporting goods across the country – and the public companies in that market are seeing a pretty good push.

A Hidden Gem

Some of them have already shown up on Adam O’Dell and Charles Sizemore’s Hot Stock list for Green Zone Fortunes…and one of particular interest is Radiant Logistics (RLGT).

Why do the boys like Radiant?

To be truthful? I couldn’t tell you…but I can take a guess.

It probably has to do with the fact that this company flies under the radar of most mainstream investors, largely because its valuation comes in just under $500 million, putting it in a sweet spot for GZF.

Even more, this company is on fire!

Since the middle of October, Radiant Logistics is up 72%—and with inflation looking like it’s only going to keep going up, there aren’t any signs that this company is going to slow down either.

However, if you’re looking for more in-depth guidance on Radiant Logistics, you’d be better served by subscribing to Green Zone Fortunes where Adam and Charles give detailed and in-depth instructions on how you could profit best.

Or…you can simply fly by the seat of your pants and give it a shot on your own.

Either way, just know we’ll be here when you’re ready to have somebody else do the heavy lifting for you.

Until then, keep your eye on the prize.

Things may look a little ugly right now…but there are going to be PLENTY of opportunities to grow your wealth.

You just have to know where to look.

“The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word ‘crisis.’ One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity. In a crisis, be aware of the danger–but recognize the opportunity.” – John F. Kennedy