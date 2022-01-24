One of the world’s top technical analysts is predicting a 20% market drop during 2022, but he says don’t worry…we’ve made lots of money already.

Have you ever found yourself scratching your head trying to make sense of something you just heard?

And I don’t mean in the metaphorical sense…

I’m talking about LITERALLY scratching your head.

I just did…

And I don’t want to hear any gorilla comparisons. I get enough of that on the mats.

While reading one of the scariest headlines I’ve ever come across, I found myself scratching my head trying to figure out what the author was trying to say.

For reference, here’s the headline:

“‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months.”

Ok…

Now, I understand what this is saying. I understand that this is an analyst telling the world to expect a 20% drop in market value. I get that.

I just want to know what that’s not supposed to be terrifying!

Nerves Of Pure STEEL

How exactly can this analyst say “don’t panic” just because we made enough money in the past year-and-a-half to make up for it?

That just doesn’t make sense to me…

But that’s exactly what this writer just said. Prominent American technical analyst Ralph Acampora revealed that the most recent bout of volatility has him feeling a bit uneasy, and he’s now foreseeing a deeper drop in the market than he had initially anticipated.

But who wrote this headline?!

The Dalai Lama?

Buddha?

Just wondering, because you’d have to be some kind of Zen master to write that. When I hear that one of the most prominent technical analysts in America just said that he’s forecasting a 20% dip in the market, the first thing I think about is where the closest toilet is, just in case I need to void my bowels in an emergency.

MarketWatch spoke to Acampora on Friday, and do you know what this man said to them?

“If you had spoken to me on Tuesday I would have said that the market is going to correct [a 10% drop] and I’m now talking 20% or more.”

While the author of that article may be a cool customer, the rest of us are panicking a little.

You have to ask yourself, “What could have happened on Wednesday and Thursday that made Acampora change his mind on the size of the market correction?”

Apparently, he thinks that the bullish attitude that investors have been clinging onto is starting to fade, and one of the markers he uses for that conclusion is the decline of Bitcoin.

While he admits he’s not a fan of crypto, he does use it to gauge investor attitudes.

He says that Bitcoin enthusiasm has aligned with technology’, suggesting that those assets are moving more in tandem than a lot of people thought, saying “The NASDAQ’s breaking down…technology is going to pull us down, and Bitcoin below $40,000 is a significant breakdown for sentiment.”

That’s not so good, is it?

Prepare NOW…Or Don’t. It’s Your Money

Well, I’ve been trying to prepare you for weeks now. We knew this drop was coming, and so, for Money Movers, this isn’t new. This is just more evidence that what we’re saying is true.

There’s a bear market coming and there’s very little that can stop it.

Our job now is simply to get over the shock of it all and get to work.

If we know this is coming, we can prepare–and if you haven’t started shifting your thinking and what’s in your portfolio yet, this is your alarm going off!

It’s time to work.

Otherwise, if you want to try to weather the coming storm on your own, do yourself a favor and start preparing now…

You don’t want to be caught slipping when this sucker hits!

“Panic causes tunnel vision. Calm acceptance of danger allows us to more easily assess the situation and see the options.” – Simon Sinek