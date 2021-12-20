After a successful year, internet chat platform Reddit is headed for public trading…but is its momentum enough to compete with other social media giants?

The time has come…

We all knew this new day would dawn on us…and now, at long last, it’s here. Will the world ever be the same?

Possibly not…

So, what earth-shaking news is about to be thrust on you, our fine reader?

Well, Reddit is going public!

Yup, pack up the van, Redditors, everyone’s favorite chat room super-platform is going public!

Reddit has filed paperwork with the SEC and intends on becoming a publicly-traded company!

I can’t wait until Reddit IPO Day! It’s going to be so much fun! Schools, post offices, banks, should all be closed on that day in celebration.

It’s going to be, as the kids say these days, lit.

r/Let’s Make Some Money!

Ok, maybe it’s not that big a deal, but still, this is important news…and it’s possible that this development brings with it a chance to make some money!

And hey, maybe the r/WallStreetBet sub-Redditors will short Reddit stock! Now that would be one of history’s great ironies if it happens!

I am looking at you, GameStop and AMC investors!

Sure, Redditt has many haters, and there are several outstanding questions about Reddit’s internals that need to be known, but what we do know via public information makes it not all doom and gloom for Reddit super fans and potential investors.

For one thing, Reddit has disclosed that daily active users hit 52 million in October 2020, up 44% over the same month a year prior.

A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 18% of Americans say they use Reddit, up from 11% in 2019.

Oh, and there is this little nugget that will have investors salivating at the mouth: Over a quarter of Americans who make more than $75,000 say they use Reddit!

I can just see the dollar signs lighting up in digital advertisers’ eyes now!

According to Forbes, “In the second quarter of 2021, Reddit raked in more than $100 million in revenue, representing an almost 200% increase over the year prior.”

The Good, the Bad & the Ugly

However, with good news, there is often bad news…and even worse, ugly news!

So, do you want the bad news or the ugly news, first?

Well, you are going to get both. So here it goes…

Judged by daily active users, Reddit remains in the minor leagues. Like Kevin Costner’s character in the film Bull Durham, he just can’t get back to the “show” (“the show” being the Major Leagues, for those who don’t get the reference. But you are the smartest readers on the internet, so I am sure you got it, my fellow Money Movers!).

Sure, Reddit has more than 50 million daily active users, but Twitter has 200 million daily users, and Facebook’s number is in the billions.

Oof. Reddit has some catching up to do!

Also, the boys over Big Tech have a dominant position in the digital advertising market.

Two-thirds of all digital advertising is owned by Amazon, Google, and Facebook, according to eMarketer.

And then there is that whole revenue deficiency. Well, at least compared to other social platforms.

Snapchat earned $1 billion in revenue in the third quarter, compared to $100 million by Reddit.

Reddit earned a paltry $100 million during the same quarter. That is nothing to laugh at, but it does point to the challenges Reddit has to overcome to catch up to others in the social field,

(However, Reddit doesn’t have that whole disappearing photo thing that Snapchat has. Which, of course, no one ever has used to send inappropriate pictures to one another…. never! Get your head out of the gutter! Geez!)

There you have it, Money Movers! Reddit is coming to an IPO theatre near you!

Get the popcorn out, it’s going to be an entertaining viewing experience for our times!