Many of our batteries these days are made using lithium, and they power everything from smartphones to laptops. That’s great and all, but lithium-ion batteries have downsides as well, like not lasting long, struggles in cold environments, and in electric vehicles, they’ve even been known to catch fire during crashes.

If the electric vehicle industry is ever going to explode (pun intended), new battery technology would help the cause.

There are several new candidates for renewable batteries and storage capacity on the grid—which is our focus today—but none yet have proven to be a definitive solution.

The major problem with renewable energy is that it can’t store enough energy to be viable on the electric grid.

So, if the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining, these forms of energy generation are useless.

To be viable, these forms of energy need to be stored for days or even weeks to use during peak demand times—something they aren’t capable of doing now.

So far, there are batteries such as iron flow batteries for smaller-scale generation that have been developed that last for twelve hours, and that’s a nice start, but not near the lasting charge needed for seismic change in the energy and technology sectors.

Then there is thermal energy storage that allows for brief periods of storing energy. Thermal energy storage allows cooling to create energy at night and then be stored for use the next day during peak times.

However, the king of the energy storage market is pumped hydro storage. It accounts for 99% of grid storage today.

Hydro storage uses surplus electricity to pump water up to a reservoir behind a dam. Later, when demand for energy rises, the stored water is released through turbines in the dam to generate electricity.

Gravity, that thing discovered by Isaac Newton when an apple hit him in the head, is also a candidate for storing energy.

These gravity-based storage systems use surplus energy from wind and solar to move millions of pounds of rock uphill in special electric rail cars that roll back downhill, converting gravitational potential energy to electricity that goes out onto the grid.

But back to batteries. Utility-scale batteries are being developed to bridge the gap between renewables and demand, which changes throughout the day.

V-flow batteries offer a potential solution. These batteries use vanadium—which is more prevalent than lithium in the earth’s crust—and can be large and best suited to industrial and utility applications. They are too big for electric cars, but the V-flow batteries outcompete lithium-ion batteries and are more scalable, longer-lasting, and cheaper.

There is no one solution at the moment, but the smart people of the planet deserve a participation trophy at least for their efforts in trying to improve our electrical grid using renewable energy.

In the next few years, the global energy storage market is projected to jump from $17 billion to $56 billion.

So, for now, we aren’t going off the grid as we know it, but in the meantime, fellow Money Movers, stay with us for future additions of this fine publication for investment opportunities in the renewable energy market.

