Apple hasn’t released a new product in 7 years – and their most recent release has just been delayed again – but shareholders need not worry.

Some people like to claim that Apple (AAPL) is a cult…and maybe they have a point.

I’m not saying it’s 100% accurate—although their product launches have the air of a religious ceremony—but people like U2’s lead singer Bono have compared the Silicon Valley behemoth to a cult…

And Bono knows more than most about worshiping oneself.

Then there was the creepy 1984-inspired ad launched in 1984, announcing the debut of the Macintosh computer…

https://youtu.be/R706isyDrqI

Ugh…

There are also the long lines outside of Apple stores around the world when the latest Apple gadget or gizmo is released – it’s a communal experience that brings the masses together.

But once again, I am not saying that Steve Jobs’ brainchild is a cult…I wouldn’t dare to say such a thing.

That is for you, our most valued reader, to decide.

Whether it’s a cult or not is a discussion for another time…

But what is relevant is Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty raised her price target for Apple shares from $164 to $200.

Apple Is Still Apple

Huberty is encouraged by the company’s prospective venture into augmented and virtual reality, as well as autonomous vehicles, which she feels hasn’t been properly priced into Apple shares.

In a note, Huberty wrote, “Despite a consistent and material revenue contribution from new products and services over time, Apple shares don’t seem to bake in the impact from upcoming new product launches. She added, “We believe this will change as Apple approaches the launch of an AR/VR product over the next year.”

But hang on, hang on – we have some breaking news!

Ready?

Apple’s headset launch is going to be delayed.

Oh, no, the whole narrative of this article has been destroyed in one instant…or maybe NOT! Sometimes a little hyperbole adds to the excitement.

Bloomberg reported, Apple is considering pushing back the debut of its mixed-reality headset by at least a few months, potentially delaying its first major new product since the Apple Watch in 2015, according to people familiar with the situation.

The headset — a high-end device that blends virtual and augmented reality — was targeted for an unveiling at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, followed by a release later in the year…

But development challenges related to overheating, cameras and software have made it harder to stay on track, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.”

Well, isn’t that a bummer?

Investors Need Not Worry!

But fans of the Apple cult…er, I mean, customers, need not be devasted, because Apple shares have soared to new heights over the past five years…

Increasing nearly 500%, which has been driven largely by new products and services, including Apple’s services business, which has grown to nearly $70 billion annually, and its wearables and accessories business has contributed $38 billion annually.

Oh, and by the way, Apple is the world’s only $3 trillion company. So, it has that going for it…which is nice.

However, while this product is going to be delayed…

There will still be people ready to bow down to the Church of Jobs and pay premium prices for their products.

Not me…

I’m an Android man – so I may be a little biased.

That being said – Apple will continue to be Apple – so, you’ll most likely still make money if you get in now.

I mean, if the Green Zone Fortunes rating scale has them a “strongly bullish” – who am I to say anything?!