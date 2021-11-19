As supply chain issues continue, several major retail chains are finding creative solutions to the crisis…but those solutions don’t come cheap.

In the sci-fi film The Fifth Element, Gary Oldman’s Jean-Baptiste Immanuel Zorg said: “If you want something done, do it yourself.”

And with the supply shortages caused by shipping bottlenecks, that is exactly what four of America’s largest retailers have done.

At a time when ports in places like Los Angeles and Long Beach have anywhere from 60-100 ships waiting to dock, many companies aren’t able to get enough supplies in to stock their shelves.

However, that isn’t a problem for large retailers. Walmart, Home Depot, Costco, and Target have chartered their own boats.

Ah, it is nice to have economies of scale in your favor.

Or, in the famous line from Jaws: They’re “gonna need a bigger boat!”

See, a privately chartered boat is actually more expensive than reserving that same space on a larger commercial ship. A supply ship typically transports 20,000 containers. A charter boat like those being used by the big-boy retailers transfers only 1,000 containers.

Port delays, COVID-19, and worker shortages have disrupted shipping between Asia and North America. And this couldn’t come at a worse time for retailers, because it’s the Christmas shopping season!

Cue the Dragnet song!

The only one happy about this is the Grinch because it is taking upwards of 80 days to transport goods across the Pacific Ocean from Asia. So, the Grinch won’t even have to steal Christmas this year…there will be no toys, holiday decorations, or appliances to steal.

Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Costco all will have a leg up on their competition thanks to their navigational beacons.

The tide of demand will flood their shelves as customers seek out everything from apparel to electronics and hardware.

According to the executives of these companies, they have been able to pull forward the inventory they need for the holiday season, despite having to raise wages and deal with high freight costs.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, “Target said comparable sales, those from stores or digital channels operating at least 12 months, rose 12.7% for the quarter ended Oct. 30. The company’s operating profit margins declined as the discounter absorbed higher expenses.”

Retail behemoth Walmart showed strong sales growth. The Bentonville, Arkansas retailer saw same-store sales grow 9.2% over last year in the third quarter, and by 15.6% compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

Hardware giant Home Depot posted strong sales in its earnings report. The company beat expectations with comparable sales growing 6.1%, more than the predicted 1.5% sales increase. The company has benefited from increased demand for home improvement products during the pandemic and has been able to largely skirt supply bottlenecks by chartering their own ships to transport goods to their stores.

This Holiday Season, these companies will leave you seeing green…not just because of the Christmas holly, but also because Adam O’Dell and Charles Sizemore’s Green Zone Rating system predicts the cash rolling in.

There might be more presents under the tree if you invest in Costco—on which the prediction is “strongly bullish”—as well as Target and Home Depot.

So, if you want to be like the big four retailers mentioned in this piece, you might want to buy a bigger boat to store all your investment windfalls.

Happy investing!