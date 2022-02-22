One of the new kids on the electric vehicle block missed their production goals for 2021, which is why they’re making a change to fix the problem.

It’s funny how many people misunderstand the concept of Darwinism.

How often have you heard people say, “Only the strongest survive” when talking about natural selection?

If you hear somebody say this, it’s safe to assume that they don’t really understand what Darwin was saying.

Though strength CAN play a factor in survival and natural selection, it’s not the key to ensuring a species’ survival.

It’s adaptability that makes the difference.

Being able to adapt to changes in the environment, food supply, and climate are what ensures survival–and those that can’t adapt wind up going the way of the Dodo, regardless of how “strong” they are.

That principle can be seen across the entire spectrum of existence…including the realm of business.

Darwinism In The Business World

We lose businesses every single year as services are rendered useless or products become obsolete.

Some of these businesses could have survived had they been able to sense the changes in their customer base and shifted their focus, but few are able to see the signs.

It’s why we no longer eat at Taco Viva or shop at Radio Shack.

It’s especially a problem when a new company comes on the scene with a great idea but ends up not being able to fully capitalize on that idea.

EV company Rivian (RIVN) is one of those companies.

Last September, the new kid on the block started shipping out their vehicles to customers to great fanfare. With Rivian’s debut on the NASDAQ was just a month away, those first vehicles got stock buyers excited, and the shares in the company shot up to over $170 just a few days after their IPO.

Rivian’s Fight For Survival

But then cracks started showing early on, growing into much larger problems as time passed. Amazon(AMZN), one of the company’s biggest shareholders, agreed to buy electric vehicles for their fleet from a rival company.

Then, Rivian issued a statement admitting that they’d be missing their production goals for 2021 by a few hundred vehicles.

The company said that production would fall short of the goal of 1,200 EVs by the end of 2021. In January, Rivian announced that it had produced 1,015 vehicles (not as bad as they thought, but still short) but only delivered 920 cars.

Pretty bad, right?

Well, it got worse for Rivian. Then-COO Rod Copes left the company after its dismal fall from grace, and the people that were left knew that if the fledgling company was going to survive, it needed to make some changes.

And so, change they did.

Rivian has just announced the unexpected appointment of former Nissan VP of Manufacturing Tim Fallon to one of their top positions (VP of Manufacturing Operations), and they couldn’t have done so at a better time, as they’re about to ramp up production in their Illinois plant and begin construction on their second factory in Georgia.

Fallon replaces Erik Fields (another former Nissan executive) after 16 months, and is expected to turn things around for Rivian.

Of the changes and ramp-up, CEO RJ Scaringe said, “Launching and ramping production of three different vehicles within a few months is an incredibly tough challenge. This production ramp requires the simultaneous ramp of our supply chain, hiring and training of our product workforce, equipment bring-up, and rapid iterations through production quality loops. These challenges have been exacerbated, given the state of our global supply chain, tight labor market, and of course the complications from COVID.”

It’s the same thing ALL companies have had to deal with.

The supply chain has been chaotic, to say the least, and it looks like Rivian is ready to find its stride.

Scaringe continued, “Just as we’re scaling our manufacturing facility, hundreds of our suppliers are also scaling their production to match our vehicle ramp rate. Our procurement team has remained nimble and continues to work with our supplier partners across all tiers to mitigate issues stemming from our supply chain delay of market delay to market and the Covid pandemic. Given the uncertainty within the supply chain, we decide to carry higher inventory levels than presumably assumed to help ensure we consistently have parts to build. The good news is we do not believe any of our supply chain challenges represent long-term systemic issues.”

So, will it be enough to pull Rivian back from the brink?

Only time will tell…but they’d better hurry. Rivian really doesn’t have that much longer until it just doesn’t make sense to keep the doors open.

If you’re wondering what the StockPower rating on Rivian is, here’s your answer: they’re coming in at a big fat ZERO.

Seriously, look at their chart:

Now, this doesn’t mean they’re dead in the water; it just means they have some ground to make up. That score could change relatively quickly.

We wish them good luck in their quest to turn things around.

Competition is GOOD for the EV industry, and losing a competitor with so much promise so soon would be a shame.

“If you’re a true warrior, competition doesn’t scare you. It makes you better.” – Andrew Whitworth