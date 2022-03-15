Once expected to be the new king of EV truck startups (not that there’s a plethora of those to begin with), Rivian posted disappointing quarterly results last week.

Their greatest of all sins was underperforming Wall Street’s estimates.

Oh, the horror!

If you have been reading Money Moves for a while, you likely know that I detest Wall Street earnings estimates that miss projections.

If a company sets an all-time earnings record but, God forbid, earnings are less than what Wall Street predicted, that stock is going down.

Ok, mini-rant over…for now. (This won’t be the last time this subject is broached by yours truly.)

But to be fair, Wall Street is right to be disappointed in Rivians’ results. I know I just ripped on Wall Street’s hurt feelings when earnings and production estimates are missed…but they aren’t always in the wrong.

This is one of those times.

According to Barron’s, “Investors were disappointed by Rivian’s 2022 production forecast of about 25,000 vehicles. Wall Street was projecting closer to 40,000. The lower-than-expected call sent the shares down almost 8% on Friday, the day after management made the forecast.”

And Wall Street is demonstrating their disappointment in Rivian. Shares of the not-ready-for-primetime company (not to be confused with the original cast of SNL) are down 65% year to date and are down around 80% from their November record high of nearly $180.

But fear not, Money Movers. Rivian is going to the bullpen and bringing in a closer.

On Monday, the company announced that they were hiring a new Chief Operating Officer (also known as a COO, for those who like using business jargon).

Rivian is hiring Frank Klein to be their new COO. Frank (I feel we are on a first-name basis already) is coming over from automotive contract manufacturer Magna Steyr.

Investors are hoping that Klein can help fix Rivian’s lack of efficient production. Hopefully, the closer throws a strike…I am looking at you Bob Ueker!

It’s obviously not good for a company when investors are worried about how efficient the production system is. If one is in business to make cars, it might behoove them to know how to actually produce those cars.

Just saying…

So far, investors aren’t too enamored with our buddy Frank. As of this writing, shares are down 6.4% for the day following last week’s plunge to the stock basement.

However, that might not be Klein’s fault. Investors appear leerier of inflation and supply chain issues harming the entire industry.

I know, the S-word again…supply chain.

Time will tell if our buddy Frank Klein turns the business around, but for now, Rivian is in Wall Street’s doghouse.