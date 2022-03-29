Robinhood is taking its service to the next level. This week, the popular online trading service announced that they will be expanding the trading window on their app by four hours.

Users will now be able to trade from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “The brokerage, which is popular with individual investors, is expanding its trading hours in an attempt to combat slowing growth tied to trading revenue. The company previously only allowed for a half-hour of trading before the market opened and two hours after the market closed.”

Robinhood released a statement in which they said, “Our customers often tell us they’re working or preoccupied during regular market hours, limiting their ability to invest on their own schedule or evaluate and react to important market news. They’re juggling a lot, from full-time jobs to school, families, and side gigs.”

Now that is customer service with a smile.

Robinhood needed a jolt, and so far, this latest gambit is working.

As of this writing, shares were up 25% for the day. But to be fair, that is misleading given that shares only rose from $13 to $16. It’s a nice gain, but it isn’t as big a jump as it seems.

Robinhood has been struggling the past year, with shares down as much as 28% for the year.

Like many services (I’m looking at you Peloton), Robinhood skyrocketed to prominence during the early days of the pandemic, benefitting from investors who had a little extra time on their hands.

The app was a disruptive technology when it came on the scene back in 2013. The old Wall Street brokerage boys had been charging commissions for trades through a process that was cumbersome. Robinhood cut out the middleman by allowing retail investors to trade stocks on their own terms from their own smartphones, commission-free.

The app was also geared towards millennial and Gen Z investors who were often overlooked by the old guard investors on Wall Street.

The modern market movement away from traditional institutional investing has been gaining for the past decade.

Words like DeFi, crypto, blockchain, and meme stocks didn’t even exist even a decade ago. Back then, Robin Hood was just a dude who dressed in green tights and stole from tax collectors to give to the poor, and he wouldn’t have had any idea what an investing app was.

Here are a few intriguing stats for you to share with the boys at trivia night:

One-third of daily trades are made by individual investors, and they account for 40% of trades on peak trading days.

Oh, and those darn millennials aren’t so dumb after all. 60% of people ages 25-34 say they invest more every year than the year before.

