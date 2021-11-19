Retail sales for October beat analysts’ expectations, despite high inflation and worries about declining consumer confidence.

According to the Commerce Department, the value of overall retail purchases increased 1.7% in October, the highest increase in seven months.

And excluding gas and motor vehicles, sales climbed 1.4% in October.

Thus far, rising savings and wages have been enough to overcome inflation, which has led to growth in retail sales.

Retail behemoth Walmart showed strong sales growth. The Bentonville, Arkansas retailer saw same-store sales grow 9.2% over last year in the third quarter, and by 15.6% compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

Hardware giant similarly Home Depot posted strong sales in their earning report. The company beat expectations with comparable sales growing 6.1%, more than the predicted 1.5% sales increase. The company has benefited from increased demand for home improvement products during the pandemic and has been able to largely skirt supply bottlenecks by chartering its own ships to transport goods to their stores.

The better-than-expected retail numbers provide an opportunity to invest in retail stocks.

Our Green Zone Rating system rates four retail stocks high. Apparel companies Zumiez Inc., Boot Barn, The Buckle Inc., and specialty vehicle solutions company Rush all fall well within the Green Zone.

We are calling these stocks “strong bullish,” which means the stocks are expected to grow at 3X the market average.

The Green Zone Rating system has Buckle Inc. as a low-volatile stock, with a low valuation and high quality.

The rating for Zumiez Inc. rates the stock as low valuation and high quality.

Rush enterprise rates low-valuation and high quality, and Boot Barn rates high for quality, momentum, and growth.

With the better-than-expected retail spending report, these four stocks are worth considering to add to your portfolio.