With Russia threatening to ban cryptos, Bitcoin crashed to a five-month low, bringing all of the other coins with it in an all-out crypto bloodbath.

Have you ever seen the movie “Airplane!”?

If you have, you were most likely born in the 1970s or earlier, so congratulations on making it this far.

I knew I liked you for a reason.

Well, as a recap for anyone who either hasn’t seen it or forgot about it after all these years, “Airplane!” is a Zucker Brothers’ movie that is simply too ridiculous to even begin to fully summarize.

The plot wasn’t as important as the one-liners that were sprinkled throughout the film, one of which was spoken by film icon Lloyd Bridges.

Bridges played the no-nonsense former pilot Steve McCroskey, brought in to help mitigate the imminent disaster on a pilotless plane hurtling towards its destination. After each new ridiculous development, he would look at the camera and say…

From there, his bad habits increase with each new problem. First, we get…

And then finally…

Only the Zucker brothers could give us something so stupid and so hilarious at the same time.

However, do you know what’s NOT hilarious?

When you feel like Steve McCroskey in real life–and right now, with some of us opening our crypto wallet to see that we’ve lost more than half of our money overnight, lots of people are reaching for that glue bottle.

“I Picked The Wrong Week…”

That’s the sort of thing that makes you say, “I picked the wrong time to get into cryptos.”

When I opened my wallet at the end of last week and saw the value of two of the coins I invested in had dropped by almost 50%, I wanted to kick a puppy.

But I don’t own a puppy. I have a cat…and cats are vindictive, so I wasn’t going to kick her. (I kid… I would never kick ANY animal. I just wanted to kick something small and soft).

So, I saw the absolute bloodbath in the crypto market and started rifling through the news to see what was happening. Why had I, along with so many other investors, lost so much money so quickly?

And of course, it’s Russia’s fault.

It’s always Russia.

They’ve been my enemies since the Calumet High School Wolverines first took on Russian troops in Red Dawn.

What were the Ruskies doing now?

Well, it seems that Putin’s Playground is proposing a crypto ban as investors grow more and more pessimistic over riskier assets, saying crypto threatens Russia’s financial stability and its monetary policy sovereignty.

In other words, Putin & Company are too scared that Russian citizens will be able to reach financial independence without them knowing about it and don’t want their citizens stepping out of line.

This was a huge blow to crypto values, and when taken in conjunction with the fact that the global stock market sell-off has begun, it’s easy to see why crypto prices took an absolute nosedive.

A Bad Season For Risk

The economic climate is just too crappy these days.

You’ve got global inflation, the Fed talking about raising interest rates, China trying to become the global superpower, COVID still lurking out there, supply chain issues, a coming bear market, and now Russia is threatening to ban cryptocurrency.

Can you see why I would think that my foray into cryptos may have been ill-timed?

Not that I could have known that some of this stuff was going to happen…but geez, it seems that Russia could have just kept their big mouth shut.

Oh well…

I knew it wasn’t going to just be a breeze. I wasn’t expecting to just grab FAST profits and look like a crypto rockstar.

I knew there was a process here.

I just thought I’d get more time to breathe, is all.

But I guess if money never sleeps, neither does stress.

I hate to sound pessimistic, but what else can go wrong?

Seriously…

Now I’m all worked up again. Maybe kicking the cat isn’t such a bad idea after all?

Man, here’s hoping the entirety of the Russian government bangs their baby toe on a piece of furniture tonight.

According to my crypto wallet, they deserve to feel a little pain.

That’s not too much to ask, right?

RIGHT?

“You don’t have to swing hard to hit a home run. If you got the timing, it’ll go.” – Yogi Berra