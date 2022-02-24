With all the tell-tale signs of a bear market rearing its ugly head, the war between Russia and Ukraine may only hasten the arrival of the big bad bear.

How are you with science?

Me? I liked it fine, but I was more of a literature guy during my time in school. That said, there were certain aspects of science that I found fascinating.

But, as a literature guy, I liked the science that came with stories. I like the Darwins, the Curies, and the Galileos not only for what they added to the world but also because the stories of their discoveries are fascinating.

However, if there is one that sticks out above the rest to me, it’s Sir Isaac Newton. This physicist’s ideas had a lasting impact on science unlike any other.

Without him, we might not have space travel and all the innovations that came from the race to put a man on the moon.

Newton is probably best known for the incident with the apple falling out of the tree, prompting him to begin his research into gravity, but I think it’s his Newtonian laws of motion that should really garner him the most recognition.

And of those Laws of Motion, the Third Law might be the most relevant…

“For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

Newton’s Law In Practice

This law can be applied to every aspect of life, not just when calculating motion.

For every action, there is an opposite and equal reaction.

We’re finding this out in real-time following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to declare war and invade Ukraine. The first shots fired early Thursday morning are creating an opposite and equal reaction from the rest of the world…but not in the physical sense.

While Russia is creating chaos on the ground in Ukraine, it’s also creating chaos in the markets. People the world over are worried about the economic ramifications of Russia’s latest landgrab effort.

So…how are investors preparing for the ramifications of war?

The same thing most people do when faced with the prospect of war: they run for cover.

However, when it comes to finances, running for cover means investing in those safe-haven assets that things like inflation and global conflict can’t touch.

With gold edging closer to $2,000 and the US dollar logging solid gains, people are getting ideas that the war between the two former Soviet states could hasten the arrival of the bear market that has been threatening our economy for months now.

Gold prices jumped 3% higher in the last trading session at $1,965 per ounce, a high that the commodity hasn’t seen since 2020.

Commodities have traditionally been a safe haven for when bear markets arrive, but the fears of a global conflict may hasten that bear’s arrival–and if that does happen, you can bet that we’ll see similar moves happening on a regular basis.

A Safe Place To Protect Wealth

That may be why Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell just added a commodity company in this week’s stock hotlist.

It’s not that he knew that war would be imminent, but rather because it’s been threatening for a while…and the company he added to this week’s list looks to be an incredible prospect.

The company is Arch Resources (ARCH), a coal company that is perfectly positioned for this kind of event.

So, of course, after seeing their name at the very tippy-top of the hotlist, I had to see their work up–and let me tell you, it’s impressive.

And while I’m no Nostradamus, something tells me this mass immigration into commodities is just the beginning.

Assets are key in bear markets, and so as the world settles into “wealth protection mode,” you’ll see stocks like Arch Resources gain more and more traction.

If fears of global conflict continue to grow–and they definitely will, given that the expectation is that Russia won’t stop at Ukraine–then protecting assets is going to become more important than ever.

We just want our readers to be prepared…

Let’s pray this conflict ends quickly with as little destruction as possible.

“Assets put money in your pocket, whether you work or not, and liabilities take money from your pocket.” – Robert Kiyosaki