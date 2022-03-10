From halted food supplies and fertilizer exports to reduced oil supplies and semiconductor production, the ways the Russian economy affects the rest of the world are only now being fully understood.

Although the Russian economy is only the size of the state of Florida’s (no disrespect to Florida), it has an outsized impact on the world economy.

Exhibit A: the war in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a big buzzkill for the already-struggling world economy. Natural resources ranging from oil and natural gas to wheat and fertilizer have skyrocketed in price as sanctions and responses to sanctions put pressure on many goods essential to industrial production and food.

Russia’s economy is the seventh-largest in the world, with a GDP of $1.5 trillion. That sounds impressive, and after all, Russia is a top-ten global economy.

However, the United States’ economy is 20x the size of Russia, and China’s is 14x.

That’s why it is noteworthy that an economy that is so far behind the US and China is having such a large impact on the prices of materials and products upon which much larger economies rely.

First, there is wheat.

The Russian-Ukraine region is known as the world’s breadbasket.

According to Seeking Alpha, “Russia and Ukraine account for ~29% of global wheat exports, 19% of world corn supplies, and 80% of world sunflower oil exports.”

And in other bad news, Commerzbank says that “as much as 15M tons of wheat exports from the Black Sea region could be at risk” from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia and Ukraine are also among the world’s largest producers of fertilizer, which will exacerbate rising food prices and harm American farmers that rely on fertilizer to plant their crops.

There are three primary sources used in the production of fertilizer: nitrogen, potassium, and phosphate.

And guess which country is the world’s primary exporter of all three?

If you guessed Russia, you are correct! Your prize for getting this question correct is… massively higher food prices.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Russia and Belarus are the second- and third-largest potash [potassium] producing countries in the world. Russia was the top exporter of nitrogen in 2019, constituting 17% of global market share, and was the third-largest phosphate exporter.”

And here is another pertinent fact: nitrogen fertilizer is made by using air (which contains nitrogen) and natural gas.

Then there are the much-touted oil and gas exports from Russia. Russia produces 10% of the world’s oil and similarly accounts for about 10% of America’s oil imports. As you have no doubt heard by now, President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and natural gas this week.

Speaking of Russian natural gas…Russia has a lot of it. They have the world’s largest known reserves and ship about a quarter of the world’s natural gas to the global market. Oh, and they have a 102-year supply, so they aren’t going to run out anytime soon.

Making matters worse, Russia supplies many components used in the production of semiconductors.

The world has already suffered a shortage of semiconductors and the war in Ukraine isn’t helping the replenishment of supplies of chips that are used in our phones, computers, and cars, among other things.

US-based semiconductor makers import neon gas, the chemical compound hexafluorocyclobutene, and palladium from Russia almost exclusively.

Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal reported, “Russia’s MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC mines 40% of the world’s palladium, also used in catalytic converters to reduce vehicle emissions, as well as around 11% of global nickel production, used to make stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries, according to JP Morgan. Russia mines around 4% of the world’s cobalt, another battery ingredient; a quarter of its vanadium, used in steel making; and 3.5% of its copper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.”

The longer the war continues, the worse the global economy will be.