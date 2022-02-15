In the world of finance and trading, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the judge, jury, and executioner–and now crypto is on the stand.

Have you ever had dealings with the SEC?

I would venture to guess that 99.9% of you have probably never even met someone from the SEC, let alone had to deal with officials during one of their investigations–so no, you’ve probably never dealt with them.

But the very few among us that have had interactions with the SEC – understand that it’s not a fun time at all.

In my previous life as a banker, I wound up being interviewed by the SEC when one of my former bosses was (allegedly) doing something less-than-legal with his business.

I received emails, calls, and a letter from this governmental body, informing me that I would be meeting with investigators for an interview at one of the local Marriott hotels. There, I was to be interrogated about my knowledge of my former boss’ business dealings–and let me tell you, I was freaked out.

Honestly, I was BEYOND freaked out because it was the freakin’ SEC! If they so chose, they could have had me in court–or even jail–from that day on if they didn’t like what I said.

And so, to say I was nervous when I walked into that Marriott would have been the understatement of the year.

Before going, my wife and I had a long discussion, and we decided the only thing I could do was be honest and hope that I did things right.

The interview itself was pretty cordial.

The three investigators made me feel comfortable and welcome–which, looking back, may have been a psychological ploy–but at the end of the day, I didn’t have the kind of information they were looking for. Nothing I said to them could help them or hurt my boss. I just didn’t know enough.

I was an underling at that time, so I had very few details on what happened behind closed doors.

The SEC Is Scary… Trust Me

I say that to say this: the SEC is scary, and even all these years later, I wouldn’t want them breathing down my neck ever again.

That’s why some crypto investors are a little wary right now because it seems the SEC has its eye on digital currency.

We’ve been talking a lot about how regulators are champing at the bit to get control over cryptocurrency. Regardless of their reasoning, crypto is designed to not be regulated. It’s called Decentralized Finance for a reason.

The whole point is that no governmental body can bring it under their umbrella and control it.

But, man…that hasn’t stopped the governments of the world from trying anyway.

Recently, a crypto startup called BlockFi “agreed” to pay a $100 million settlement to the US government over allegations that it illegally offered a product that violated securities law.

This is the first step for crypto to come under the watchful eye of Big Brother…

And that isn’t good.

The Beginning Of The End?

Think about it…

This is the largest penalty against a cryptocurrency firm EVER.

Moreover, this is the first time a crypto company has been charged with ANY violations from the SEC.

That means this settlement is setting a precedent with regard to how the SEC can and will handle crypto-related matters, including lending accounts, how it will view them going forward, and, most importantly, how it will regulate them.

That’s not the greatest development…especially when you keep in mind that there’s a total hardcase running the show.

Since new chairman Gary Gensler has taken over, the SEC has been looking to corral some of the wild colts on the farm, taking a good hard look at things that may once have been flying under the radar.

So, on top of crypto, meme stocks, SPACs, and even the ways Wall Street bigwigs get paid are coming under the SEC’s scrutiny.

How will crypto react?

So far, not too badly…but that may be because the market doesn’t understand what it’s dealing with.

If they did, crypto investors may be a bit more tentative.

But ignorance is bliss!

We can only hope that DeFi stays DeFi.

It’s what’s best for the growth of the market.

Isn’t that what free-market capitalism is all about?

“It takes considerable knowledge just to realize the extent of your own ignorance.” – Thomas Sowell