In the digital age, there’s no more important innovation than computers. Not having one could mean life or death—and the same could be said for semiconductors.

Computers making the difference between life and death?

That may sound a bit overdramatic, but it’s not too much of an exaggeration in a world where computers quite literally run everything.

There isn’t one aspect of our lives in which computers aren’t involved. It’s almost scary when you really think about it.

Our airplanes, cars, and even some of our houses all run on the power of computers.

Then, when you factor in all the computer-operated medical equipment—which is especially important in the time of COVID—it’s easy to understand how computers have become integral to our literal survival.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that we can’t live without them…just that it’s not easy.

There are plenty of people living “off the grid” quite successfully, but the simple fact is, for most of us, computers ARE vitally important to our way of life.

It’s funny, I can still remember my Seventh-Grade math teacher telling the class, “You’ve got to learn this stuff. You’re not going to be walking around with a calculator in your pocket.”

Well, Mr. Mitchell, looks like the joke’s on you!

Not only do I have a calculator app on my phone, but I also have the collective power of the internet at my disposal at the push of a button.

So, you can take your geometry and stick it where the sun doesn’t shine!

I’m kidding…Mr. Mitchell was a gem of a human being, so I’d never say something like that to him.

But it’s funny how the older generations have always had a hard time grasping the enormity of modern innovation in the Digital Age.

“Semiconductors?”

See, the title of this article was an actual quote from a 70-something I met in the sauna at my local gym.

A few of us were sitting in this hotbox, sweating out toxins when we started talking about the economy.

We got around to discussing the supply chain issue, worker shortages, and why used cars are so expensive right now.

He must not have been paying too close attention to what we were saying, because when he heard the term “semiconductor,” he piped up and said, “Semiconductor? I thought they were called semi drivers?”

No, I’m not kidding…but I don’t know if he was.

While semiconductors aren’t the reason for what’s going on with our economy, the semiconductor market has been affected just like every other industry.

Semiconductors are an integral part of computers, functioning as the main component in most electronic microchips, which is what makes them integral to our economy.

In fact, over the past decade or so, the semiconductor market has exploded, and those who realized what they were looking at back then were given the chance to make a lot of money on these tiny electrical gateways. Some people have even gotten insanely wealthy from this market…which is why going into 2022, we should all pay attention to the market that truly makes our world tick.

I wanted to give you TWO stocks to look at that could be the next breakouts for the industry.

If we’re lucky, these stocks will take our wealth to the moon with them.

Though I warn you, one of them is scoring “bearish” on the Green Zone Fortunes rating system, so be careful and do your own due diligence.

Keep Your Eye On These Two Stocks

The first stock I wanted to talk about is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari says that Advanced Micro Devices is one of the big up-and-comers in the semiconductor industry, saying of the company, “Similar to the last few years, we expect positive earnings revisions to drive the stock higher as we progress through the year.”

How much higher?

Hari has a price target of $170 on AMD, and he could be right because the GZF rating on this company is “bullish.” Take a look for yourself:

Combined, these two factors should give investors a warm and fuzzy feeling when it comes to AMD. The same sadly can’t be said for the next stock in our discussion.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) may sound like a comic book company, but it’s no; instead, it just may be one of the hottest semiconductor plays on Wall Street.

Marvell isn’t one of GZF’s typical stocks. It’s more of a longer-term play, and this cloud computing, automotive and 5G building company has a lot going for it…but it’s just not quite cooked yet.

Hari has a price target of $98 on this stock, as he feels that with “about 80% of revenue rooted in cloud, enterprise, and communications infrastructure, we expect the stock’s valuation premium to hold and for the company to grow revenues and expand profits at a healthy clip into its multiple.”

And as with AMD, he could be right.

Now, the GZF rating on this company comes in “bearish,” but keep in mind that it has more to do with the company’s size and value rather than anything else.

Take those out of the equation, and this company is “bullish” all the way.

Do these companies look as appetizing to you as they do to me?

I never thought I’d say this, but I think semiconductor stocks are looking “sexier” to me than any other segment on Wall Street other than biotech.

This is why I’m keeping my eye on this industry…and you should too.

It could give us some BIG profits before all is said and done.

And who can’t use a little more $$$ in their pocket?

“It’s not that we use technology, we live technology.” – Godfrey Reggio