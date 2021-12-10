It’s not every day that a century-and-a-half-year-old company can say it’s reaching new heights—but one household name did exactly that!

As a kid, my grandparents helped raise me. My mother was a single parent, and for a time, she left me in the care of my Nana and Papa so she could start a life for us after she divorced my dad when I was just two years old.

My grandparents lived in one of the little towns that grew up around the Eerie Canal in Western New York, with our particular little shire known as Gasport.

Their modest house—an old army barrack that my grandfather bought in the Niagara Falls area—was transported and placed on their property on East Avenue.

At one end of East Avenue was 31, the road commonly known as “The Ridge,” and at the other end was the headquarters for a hardware store called Standish-Jones.

Whenever my grandfather was tinkering with something and needed some nuts or bolts, we would hop in his Chevy truck and drive the mile or so to the end of East Avenue and I would follow him into the store—and for a then four-year-old kid, the place was a special kind of magical.

A Name To Remember

Tools, lumber, nails, nuts, bolts, everything you would need for whatever project you were undertaking…not to mention a literal room of just paint.

Not any paint, mind you, but Sherwin-Williams paint.

How do I remember this 45 years later? Because as a kid, I have a vivid memory of asking my grandfather if Standish-Jones and Sherwin-Williams were related because of the two names “and the dash in the middle.”

It’s funny how certain brands stick around for your whole life.

For me, those brands are McDonald’s, RC Cola, Standish-Jones, and Sherwin-Williams.

However, of the four of those companies, only Sherwin-Williams (SHW) recently popped up on the Green Zone Fortunes Hotlist.

Since starting to work for Money Moves, I’ve come to know the GZF intimately—and I’ve got to say it is one of the greatest investing tools that I’ve ever had at my disposal.

It truly makes things, for lack of a better term, easy.

It takes six different metrics of any given stock—momentum, size, volatility, value, quality, and growth—and, based on the aggregate of those metrics, grades stocks based on that hard data.

I’m not saying this just because I work for the company, but the entire system is genius.

The Trading Tool Every Investor NEEDS To Utilize

Are you wondering whether a certain stock is worth your ducats? No problem—simply put the ticker symbol into the search bar and then click on the box that appears, and it takes you DIRECTLY to the company’s Green Zone Fortunes rating.

For example, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) making an appearance on the GZF Hotlist means that the stock has been going up on the ratings system, and to capitalize on that momentum, GZF masterminds Adam O’Dell, Charles Sizemore, and Matt Clark put out the hotlist to help our subscribers find some momentum plays.

Right now, Sherwin-Williams is sitting at a 62. That may not sound that high, but when you take into consideration that the 155-year-old company is valued at $90 billion, it makes more sense. A company of this size is going to have a hard time giving the returns that our subscribers come to expect—but a 67 is still bullish, and the company has momentum and volatility in its favor.

It only took them 155 years to become one of the biggest success stories on Wall Street. Talk about perseverance!

Of course, Sherwin-Williams was successful BEFORE they popped up on the GZF Hotlist—but their GZF ratings hasn’t looked this good in a long time.

Here, see for yourself:

Can you see how useful of a tool the GZF ratings system is?

To be honest, the fact that this is a free service from Money & Markets is baffling, and it may not be too long before the higher-ups realize what a valuable tool it is. My advice: take advantage of it now while you can.

In fact, you may want to take a run at Sherwin-Williams based of this information…or you may just want to play with the GZF ratings tool yourself. Either way, the team here at Money Moves is here to help you reach your financial goals.

Lean on us when you need us…

We’re here to help.

“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” ― Confucius