Regardless of the efforts of the “diamond handed” MEME stock investors, shorters are still making money—and this is what the most famous one is doing about inflation.

There are two kinds of people in this world:

Those that profit from shorting stocks…and those who feel that hell is holding a special place for all shorters.

These kinds of investors disrupt the market in ways that will make some people pull their hair out.

And did I mention I’m bald? So what does that tell you?

In my OLD profession, if I had the ability to do so, I’d have collected every last stock-shorter, put them in a big burlap sack, and beat it with a baseball bat.

That’s how much I hated them…

Every shorting would absolutely DESTROY my stock advertising campaigns, so, to say I held shorters in contempt would be an understatement.

However, I’ve had the better part of a decade to get over that, and now I see the ability to short a stock as simply another investment tool.

Of course, I can’t wrap my head around betting on something to lose—doesn’t that just seem like a negative way to live?—but that doesn’t mean I have to be mad at it.

Plus, the backlash gave rise to the MEME stock when a whole host of people from all walks of life collectively decided to stick to the shorters as well. It started with the GameStop (GME) saga and has continued to this day.

However, even though shorters lost their shirts during the MEME stock wars, it hasn’t stopped them from buying a whole new wardrobe—and they can afford to do it because these guys have still been killing it in the markets.

How To Kill It Like A Shorter

Last year, Bill Ackman, famed investor and hedge fund manager, shorted the credit market with a $27 million bet—and when that bet paid off, he walked away with a $2.6 billion windfall.

Say what you want about shorters, but they’re in it to win it.

Well, Ackman’s back at the shorting game—only this time he’s betting on inflation instead of credit.

This investment maverick just put in a $170 million bet that inflation will continue to rise—and it’s a bet that has already paid off a whopping $1 billion so far, with a LOT more gains to be had.

However, Ackman isn’t shorting everything.

Instead, he’s figured out which trades have the highest “asymmetry” (trades that could return a lot more if he’s right than he’ll lose if he’s wrong) and implemented them as a hedge for the rest of his portfolio.

What’s that mean?

Basically, Ackman accumulated a huge short position in short-dated bonds earlier this year by buying cheap, out-of-the-money options, which is how he turned that $170 million into a quick $1 billion.

That’s more than a six-fold return. Must be nice, right?

Profit Like A Hedge Fund Manager

And while the trade has already performed exceptionally well, Ackman doesn’t appear to have taken his profits yet, which most likely means he sees even more gains on the horizon.

However, as I said, Ackman isn’t shorting everything. Remember, he’s a hedge fund manager, and so the rest of his portfolio isn’t as aggressive. He holds long positions in companies that are better suited to handle higher interest rates and rising inflation.

Some of the long plays in his portfolio include Chipotle (CMG), Lowe’s (LOW), and Hilton Worldwide (HLT), among a few others.

So…how’s he doing it?

Well, it comes down to options—which is one of the trickier ways to invest.

Bill Ackman’s inflation hedge isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you were looking to go down that path, then you could look at buying put options on cheap and liquid short-term bond ETFs.

Of course, I’m not an expert, but there are some plays that are well-suited for this kind of thing. You could buy a put option on something like the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) or the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY).

Of course, you’re taking your financial future into your own hands if you do that alone.

Either way, the takeaway from all of this is that those in the know seem to think that inflation is just starting its upward climb.

It may be prudent to find a way to profit from it rather than just be a victim of it, right?

“Recessions are there to take your investment game to the next level. A recession should help you reach your targets sooner.” ― Naved Abdali